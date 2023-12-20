Ex-Liverpool man tells Man Utd to ‘not go overboard’ with praise for ‘okay’ Ten Hag standout

Former Liverpool man Steve McManaman thinks Manchester United should “not go overboard” with praise for youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

The Red Devils have endured an awful start to this season as they are seventh in the Premier League following their goalless draw at Anfield against Liverpool last weekend.

Having already been knocked out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup, the pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag, who is the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

There have not been many positives for Man Utd to take from this season, but the emergence of Mainoo has been a highlight.

The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has made five senior appearances for Man Utd this season and he produced star-making performances in away games against Everton and Liverpool.

Despite impressing against Liverpool, McManaman has harshly suggested that the midfielder was just “okay” at Anfield.

“I thought he was okay. I saw articles in the media saying that he was amazing and I don’t believe he was. He’s a young, inexperienced boy who came into a game like that at Anfield, against the league leaders, and performed well defensively, but that was about it,” McManaman said in an interview with Betfred.

“I hope he’s a far better player than his showing on Sunday suggests, but as a team defensively and in organisational situations, I thought Manchester United did well. I wouldn’t go overboard on what their players did because they just defended in a unit and tried to break at times, so there was nothing great going forward. Defensively they were impressive though.”

McManaman also thinks Mainoo needs to show what he is capable of while “starting for Man Utd at home”.

“I wouldn’t go overboard on how good he was when it came to his creativity. I thought the four defenders did really well, Scott McTominay did a good job at leading the team as a captain, Mainoo did well, [Sofyan] Amrabat ran around, but that was it really,” McManaman added.

“We need to see him starting for Manchester United at home, putting in a performance in a 3-0 victory and being pivotal to what his side are doing creatively. We all know what a talent he is, there’s no doubt about that, but I wouldn’t go overboard about his performance in a 0-0 defensive display against Liverpool and claim he was amazing.

“Let’s hope he does end up being amazing though. I love it when kids come in and they’re superstars. I have no issue with that, but I’m cautious about going overboard too soon regarding young players.”