Former England international Fara Williams believes that Manchester City’s Premier League title chances will likely receive a blow if the talismanic Rodri leaves the club this summer.

And although Man City spent around £116m on Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, which was a record fee for the Citizens, the ex-Reading player feels that won’t fill the chasm left by Barcelona target Rodri.

Since joining Man City in 2019 from Atletico Madrid, Rodri has won four Premier League titles, one Champions League, and two FA Cups, among other honours.

The Spain international, who starred in his country’s World Cup triumph this summer, also won the 2024 Ballon d’Or but it could be argued he is not quite the player he was before his serious 2024 knee injury.

The Citizens have begun a new era after Pep Guardiola left the club last summer, with Enzo Maresca sworn in as his successor. And if the Etihad outfit lost the 30-year-old as well, Williams thinks Arsenal will likely retain their Premier League title.

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When asked by F365 who she thinks will win the league in 2026-27, the ex-Liverpool and Everton player said, “There’s been so much change in terms of managers, players shifting, moving around. You could argue that Arsenal… keeping their squad together and adding quality to it.

“Can they go again? We all know how difficult it is to win back-to-back titles. Manchester City, are they going to keep hold of Rodri? If they do I would put him right up there. It’s certainly going to be either Manchester City or Arsenal. I’d probably edge a little bit towards Manchester City.”

‘Elliot Anderson is no Rodri’

When asked if Rodri could be the determining factor on whether or not Man City can wrestle the title back from the Gunners, the 172-time capped England international made her feelings clear.

And for all of England international Anderson’s qualities, she feels he is not in Rodri’s league.

She added, “Yeah, I think in terms of that control in that midfield, I think he’s key. And we saw that with Spain and how incredible he was in the World Cup this summer. I think Manchester City missed that last year with his injuries. He would have been the difference for them.

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“I do think that without him, it will be different. I know they brought Elliot Anderson in and he’s a fantastic player and I really admire him for what he’s done at Nottingham Forest.

“That kind of breakout player there and getting into the England squad and having a good summer. But he’s not Rodri. He doesn’t control games in the same way that Rodri does. He hasn’t built that into his game just yet.”

Man City have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is likely to cost well over £100m.

And while the Argentina international has undoubted pedigree, Williams still thinks he is a step down from the Man City talisman, who is inching closer to a Barcelona switch.

She continued, “I know Man City are after Enzo but I also don’t think he’s a Rodri player. He’s probably another Elliot Anderson, just a little bit higher up.

“I am excited by Anderson and I rated him highly at Nottingham Forest. I am excited to see how he actually settles in and develops there as a player.

“But in terms of the pressures of playing for a Nottingham Forest to a Manchester City are completely different.”

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