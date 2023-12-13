Ex-Liverpool star delivers clear verdict on Salah reunion in Saudi as attacker seeks contract ‘solution’

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been asked about a potential reunion with Egypt international Mohamed Salah at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad.

Fabinho was one of the players who left Liverpool during this year’s summer transfer window as he completed a £40m move to Al-Ittihad.

At one stage, Salah looked likely to join the Brazil international in signing for Al-Ittihad, who made a £150m bid for the world-class forward before the transfer window closed.

An improved £200m bid was touted but this did not end up being submitted. Instead, Al-Ittihad are expected to renew their interest in Salah before his current contract expires in 2025.

Liverpool are benefitting from Salah sticking around in the summer as he has been one of the best players in the Premier League at the start of this season. He has 11 goals and seven assists in his 16 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Recent reports have indicated that Salah is leaning towards extending his Liverpool contract. Journalist Francois Plateau claimed: “Mohamed Salah has informed #Liverpool that he would like to sign a one-year contract extension.

“It is understood that Liverpool has previously presented Salah with a contract offer, but the terms were not deemed “favorable” for the Egyptian.

“Negotiations are expected to take place toward the end of the season as both parties seek to find a solution.”

When asked about Salah joining Al-Ittihad, Fabinho insisted that his former teammate is “happy at Liverpool”.

“At this moment Mo Salah is happy at Liverpool,” Fabinho said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“He’s scoring goals every game and he has been their best player. I’m very happy for Mo.

“This season he will stay at Liverpool so I wish him all the best and hope he keeps scoring goals and winning trophies with Liverpool.”

Regarding Liverpool being top of the Premier League, Fabinho added: “I’m really happy for the boys.

“At the moment they are top of the league, of course, there is still much to play in the Premier League and there are some clubs next to them like Arsenal, Man City, even Aston Villa, they are doing very well this season.

“So there is much to play in the competition, but it is always good to be at the top. You always have to try to be top of the league and winning games and Liverpool are doing this now.

“They are finding a way to win and finding goals after the 90 minutes, and this is really good. It shows their mentality and shows how good they are. They are really focused on trying to win the championship.”

