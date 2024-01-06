Ex-Liverpool star Henderson ‘desperate’ for ‘Prem return’ as he makes ‘shock’ admission to teammates

According to reports, former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is ‘desperate’ for a ‘return to the Premier League’ as he is struggling in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson caused a major stir in the summer and was heavily criticised after agreeing to leave Liverpool for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq in a £12m transfer despite previously being an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

The England international boldly moved to defend his decision to move to Saudi Arabia and he claimed in October that he has “no regrets” about the transfer.

But if The Daily Mail are to be believed, Henderson is already looking to leave Al Ettifaq. They claim he is ‘eager to return to the Premier League in a shock move that would cost him millions of pounds in tax and lost wages’ (oh dear, how sad).

Henderson has ‘struggled to settle’ following his move to the Middle East and would now ‘seriously consider any offers the club receive this month’. Regarding him struggling to deal with the ‘heat and humidity’ in Saudi Arabia, the report adds.

‘In addition to adjusting to a different lifestyle the 33-year-old has also struggled with the heat and humidity of the playing conditions, while Al Ettifaq’s average attendance this season of 7,800 in a 35,000-capacity stadium has proved less than inspiring. ‘The abuse he has received for moving to Saudi in the first place, which has been criticised as an allegedly betrayal of the LGBTQ+ community, has also taken its toll. ‘Henderson is understood to have told team-mates he is considering his options before taking a short holiday during the Saudi Pro League’s winter break. ‘His discontent is such that he would consider taking a major pay-cut and writing off millions in tax if he receives a tempting offer from the Premier League, although with many clubs struggling to comply with the top flight’s spending restrictions he would have to take a significant pay cut.’

Henderson’s former Liverpool teammate – Roberto Firmino – has also been linked with a move back to the Premier League of late, with Fulham and Sheffield United among the sides interested in him.

Stan Collymore reckons Firmino “should consider Fulham” as a partnership with Raul Jimenez would offer a “really interesting set-up”.

“There have been some rumours recently that several Premier League clubs are interested in bringing Roberto Firmino back to the Premier League. It’s been claimed Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Fulham are all interested,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“I really don’t like the idea of Firmino at either of the former two, but I think Fulham and a possible strike partnership with Raul Jimenez could be a really interesting set-up.

“On their day, Fulham are a good team and I think if they have the chance to sign him, they should because he’d make them even better.

“As for Forest and Sheffield United, although Forest’s owner loves a big name and they’re a more progressive and attractive team, I don’t think either would be the right club for him.

“He’s 32-year-old now — he doesn’t need to be involved in relegation scraps — he isn’t that type of player, so for me, it’s really simple — if he has the choice of the three, he should consider Fulham, especially because he would also have the chance to work with Portuguese speaking manager Marco Silva.”

