Former Liverpool and England centre-midfielder Jordan Henderson is reportedly set to leave Eredivisie giants Ajax as he’s ‘closing in’ on a transfer.

The 34-year-old overcame adversity to surpass expectations at Liverpool as he became club captain en route to making 492 appearances for the Premier League giants in all competitions.

Henderson should be held in high regard after helping Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup, but his highly publicised move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq hampered his reputation.

The veteran midfielder joined the Middle East side for around £12m during the 2023 summer transfer window as he accepted this move despite being an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

READ: Every Premier League club’s pleasant surprise this season: Amad, Kluivert, Burn, Tielemans…



Henderson was slammed from all quarters for making this move and had a disastrous spell at Al Ettifaq, leaving the Saudi Pro League outfit after only making 19 appearances.

The former Liverpool star had his contract mutually terminated at the start of January and returned to Europe, signing for Ajax.

Henderson penned a two-and-a-half year deal with Ajax and has made 31 appearances this season after he was hampered by injuries last term.

Despite this, Henderson is set to move clubs as Fabrizio Romano has revealed that he is “closing in” on a move to Ligue Un outfit AS Monaco.

Romano tweeted: “AS Monaco are closing in on a deal to sign Jordan Henderson from Ajax as new midfielder!

“Permanent move almost agreed on a contract until June 2026. Here we go, soon.”

Henderson previously reunited with Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq, but the Liverpool legend left the Middle East side on Thursday after a mutual agreement was reached.

In a statement, Gerrard said: “After careful consideration, the club and I have mutually agreed to part ways.

“This was not an easy decision, but sometimes in football, things don’t work out as planned. The Saudi Pro League is a tough and competitive league, and I have nothing but respect for the players and staff who give their all every day.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone at the club for their support and hard work.

“Football in Saudi Arabia is moving in the right direction, and I’ll always appreciate my time here. Wishing the tea, and the fans nothing but success moving forward.”

Al Ettifaq said: “Ettifaq football club and Steven Gerrard have today mutually agreed to part company.

“The decision follows an amicable conclusion to the relationship with the manager.”

Under Gerrard, Al Ettifaq have lost eight of their 17 Saudi Pro League matches this season and he departs with them 12th in the table.