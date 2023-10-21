Ex-Liverpool star would ‘take’ Calvert-Lewin over Darwin Nunez in shock ‘world class’ claim

Dominic Calvert-Lewin would “start for most world class teams” while Darwin Nunez, claims former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique.

Nunez has got 19 goals and seven assists in 52 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side since his £85m move from Benfica last summer, and has often been criticised for his inconsistency in front of goal.

Calvert-Lewin meanwhile has 63 goals and 19 assists in 215 Everton games but has missed a lot of football through injury.

With the pair set to do battle in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, Enrique explained why he would pick the Toffees man over Nunez.

Enrique told Grosvenor Sport: “Obviously, Liverpool fans are not going to like hearing this from me, but with both Darwin Nunez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin fully fit, I think I would take Calvert-Lewin.

“People seem to forget how good Calvert-Lewin is when he’s fully fit – he’s an excellent player. The way I see it – put Darwin Nunez in any world-class teams in the world and I don’t think he’s starts for most of them. However, if Calvert-Lewin could keep himself fit, I really believe he could be a starting No.9 for a world-class team, that’s the kind of level I see from him.

“Even when Darwin Nunez is scoring goals for Liverpool, I still have my doubts about him as a player under Jurgen Klopp. I love him and think he would do well for loads of other teams who play counter-attacking football – he’s outstanding for that – but for a team that presses a lot like Liverpool do, I’m not so sure.”

Nunez has three goals and two assists in seven Premier League games so far this season. He comes into the Everton game full of confidence after scoring and assisting in Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Brazil in Montevideo on Wednesday – their first over their neighbours since 2001.

Former Liverpool midfielder Murphy feels Klopp needs to prioritise Nunez, as he’ll give the side the best results if he plays consistently.

“I really like what I see [when I watch Nunez],” he told talkSPORT.

“I’ve been calling for a while now to give him a really good run of games because any young striker who is trying to build his confidence and his standing at a football club needs a good run of games.

“He will score goals. He is [going to miss chances too], but if he plays all the time, will he get you 20 goals? I think he will. He looks capable, he’s quick, good in the air, huge.”

