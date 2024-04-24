Ex-Man Utd boss confirms Bayern Munich approach to replace Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he has been approached by Bayern Munich over the pending vacancy at the Bundesliga giants.

Current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel will leave his role at the end of the season and former Manchester United interim manager Rangnick has been linked as a possible successor.

‘Do I even want this?’

But in an interview with Austrian football website 90minuten, Rangnick said he was committed to his current position as boss of Austria, who he has guided to the Euro 2024 finals.

Rangnick said: “There was a contact from Bayern Munich, I also informed the OFB (Austrian Football Association) about it.

“We have a very trusting relationship. My focus is on the Austrian national team. We are fully focused on the European Championship. I feel very comfortable here.

“At the moment, there is no reason to deal with it intensively and concretely.”

When asked when he would consider returning to Bayern, Rangnick added: “The moment the Bavarians would say: ‘We want you’. And then I have to ask myself: ‘Do I even want this?’”

Austria’s group of death

Rangnick, who has previously managed Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim and Leipzig, was appointed United’s interim boss in 2021 after they had sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and ruffled a fair few feathers in his short stint in charge.

The German left Old Trafford at the end of the 2021-22 season to take on his role in charge of Austria after signing a two-year deal, which was extended by another two years when they qualified for the Euro finals.

Austria’s group in Germany this summer includes France, the Netherlands and Poland, and Rangnick added: “We all have the ambition and the imagination to do well in the Euros.

“To do that, we have to progress in the toughest group. If this succeeds, we need not fear anyone. We want to go as far as possible.”