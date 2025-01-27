Ex-Man Utd boss lined up as Tottenham board tell Postecoglou he is ‘in danger’

Tottenham are lining up a move for ex-Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag as they warn Ange Postecoglou that his job is ‘in danger’, according to reports.

Spurs reached a new low this season with relegation-threatened Leicester City coming from a goal down in north London to beat Postecoglou’s side 2-1 on Sunday.

Brazil international Richarlison gave Tottenham the lead on 33 minutes and went into the half-time interval leading the Foxes 1-0.

However, Leicester turned the game on its head within the first five minutes of the second half with Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss both scoring, as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side grabbed all three points.

Tottenham have now won just one of their last 11 Premier League matches and haven’t tasted victory in their last seven matches in the English top-flight.

That form has piled pressure on Postecoglou with the Spurs boss now the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked.

One report today indicated that Tottenham are ready to stick with Postecoglou as they have sympathy with him over the injury crisis they are experiencing.

Numerous players are currently out injured, including Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Dominic Solanke, Yves Bissouma and more.

But now Spanish publication Fichajes insist that the defeat to Leicester left the Tottenham board ‘with serious doubts about the Australian manager’s future’.

And now Spurs have ‘already have their sights set on a replacement’ for Postecoglou with former Man Utd boss Ten Hag said to be in the frame.

They claim that ‘sources’ at the club have revealed to them that Tottenham ‘have already informed the manager that his position is in danger’.

Fichajes adds: ‘Ten Hag’s experience and ability to rebuild teams could be key in Tottenham’s decision, as they seek stability and immediate results. However, the club has not yet made a final decision and, for the moment, Postecoglou remains in charge of the team.’

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara is baffled as to how Postecoglou is still in a job after recent results and performances as it has been “nowhere near good enough”.

When asked on Sky Sports if Postecoglou’s time at Tottenham was now at an end, O’Hara said: “Maybe. I mean, this is unacceptable, the performance in the second half has been nowhere near good enough.

“I would love to say it’s been an onslaught and two goals conceded early on and Spurs have come out and tried to win a game, but they haven’t really done anything.

“Leicester keeper’s had nothing to do. No real clear cut chances, terrible performance again.

“I said in the first half, Tottenham weren’t great, they were a bit flat. Richarlison gets on the end of a great cross, but apart from that, they didn’t really do anything.

“Over the course of the 90 minutes, it’s been a really, really bad performance. I don’t know how Ange can keep losing games and keep his job.

“At the moment, this is nowhere near good enough and we could be looking at Postecoglou’s last game.”

O’Hara added: “I’ve never seen a team give the ball away so much in my life, it’s unbelievable.

“Lack of ideas, lack of quality, lack of creativity, been a terrible performance. The Leicester goalkeeper can’t believe his luck.

“I’m really starting to believe that Ange might have to go.

“13 games now that Spurs have lost in the Premier League. It’s unacceptable. You can’t lose that many games, I know there’s injuries, I understand that, there’s a bit of a crisis – to lose 13 games as the Tottenham manager is unacceptable.”