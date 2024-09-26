Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he “would say yes” to managing the Premier League giants in the future.

The 51-year-old has been without a club since he was sacked by Man Utd towards the end of 2021 after 168 matches in charge across all competitions.

Erik ten Hag was Solskjaer’s permanent replacement as the Dutch head coach was appointed ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 54-year-old came under serious pressure last season as Man Utd struggled en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League, but he kept his job after winning the FA Cup.

However, Ten Hag is still in danger and is one of the favourites to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

Man Utd are reportedly ‘seriously considering a change’ and they have ‘two stand out’ candidates in mind to replace Ten Hag.

After United’s disappointing 1-1 draw against FC Twente in their Europa League opener, Ten Hag was asked about pressure from the media. He said: “If you lose at the top, you always have a problem, no matter which coach. The board knows that we are in a process and that we are building. It is much calmer now. If we are a few months further, I think we can really build a nice team.

“I’m used to that. That was the case at Ajax and it’s the case here. These are clubs that are always in the spotlight. Everyone has an opinion about it. You have to deal with that and not let it distract you: just keep working stoically.”

Ten Hag added: “We really have difficulty scoring, that needs to improve. We create a lot of chances, but we have difficulty scoring.”

Solskjaer won’t be in the frame to replace Ten Hag if he is sacked in the coming weeks/months, but he would be open to a return to Old Trafford.

“If the family [United] asks, I would say yes every day of the week,” Solskjaer said.

“It feels wrong to talk about jobs that other people have now, but I would say yes, of course.”

Following United’s 1-1 draw against FC Twente, Ten Hag revealed his side’s “clear problem” as they need to improve in one “key area”.

“Not scoring goals, not scoring goals enough. That’s the problem, the key area,” Ten Hag said.

“We have to score more goals as a team. I think we have players across the team who have the ability to score. That’s clear.

“You see all the opportunities we are creating, we are not scoring enough.”