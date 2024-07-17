Ex-Man Utd star doesn’t buy ‘excuses’ for Red Devils flop who played with ‘fear’ last season

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha doesn’t buy the “excuses” that were given for Mason Mount’s poor first season at Old Trafford in which the England international played with “fear”.

Mount joined United from Chelsea for £55m last summer but failed to make an impact in his debut season, managing just one goal in 20 appearances in an injury-hit campaign.

Some pinned Mount’s lack of impact on him struggling to find a role in Erik ten Hag’s team with Bruno Fernandes occupying his favoured position, but Saha is having none of it.

On whether he expects big things from Mount in the coming season, Saha told Betfred: “I really don’t know because I was shocked by the standard of Mason Mount last season.

“I was shocked because he wasn’t finding the pockets, so he wasn’t dangerous when he was playing. He wasn’t impactful, so it was really strange. I don’t believe these excuses of having other players playing in your position that prevent your impact on games because you should have confidence in yourself to find ways to. I don’t believe football is that complicated.”

On a brighter note, the Frenchman added: “Coming into the new season, everything can change. You can have a different type of set-up or for players themselves, they can feel fresher from having a good pre-season. All those elements can work in your favour.

“I’m asking a lot because Mason Mount is a player that we’re waiting on to shine, he’s got the number seven on his back and I’m still awaiting big things. It could be a tough season for him if he doesn’t shine quickly, so I hope he can be very courageous and play the game with a smile on his face and with no fear.

“I believe he played with fear last season, but that could have been due to his fitness and injuries, so I hope that’s all behind him now.”

Mount is looking to impress Erik ten Hag in pre-season in the hope that he will have a better campaign this time around, but it hasn’t started brilliantly after starting in the 1-0 loss to Rosenborg on Monday.