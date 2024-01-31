Ex-Man Utd man tells Rashford to ‘find a new club’ after ‘sh**ting on his doorstep’

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has accused under-fire attacker Marcus Rashford of “sh**ting on his doorstep” one too many times.

Rashford called in sick for training last Friday, hours after being in a Belfast nightclub.

He was not included in United’s squad for their FA Cup win at Newport County on Sunday and it is unclear if Erik ten Hag will bring him back for Thursday’s Premier League clash at Wolves.

Ten Hag told reporters this week that the case was closed after the England international took responsibility for his actions.

“So, he has taken responsibility and for the rest it’s an internal matter – case closed,” the Dutch manager said, before repeating “case closed” when asked a follow-up.

Rashford’s behaviour has not gone down well with the club’s supporters and a few former Red Devils players.

One ex-United man to slam the 26-year-old is Parker, who is not Rashford’s biggest fan anyway.

Parker told MyBettingSites: “I’m fed up with Rashford to be honest… What was I thinking? I was shocked. You have to be shocked, really. On the other hand you shouldn’t be shocked because that’s just what he does.

“He is a local boy and everyone is expecting him to behave better. He is just carrying on what he has done for a lot of years.

“He was given an incredible contract and now he is just enjoying his life. He was at a good level during the pandemic but he has ruined everything now. People were still backing him but the majority are just fed up with him now.”

Parker then pointed the blame at Rashford’s representatives, who should be advising him a lot better.

“Maybe if he was being more smiley, that could have helped him,” he continued. “But his attitude just makes it even worse. It’s a joke that he even took a private jet back from Ireland; an absolute joke.

“I think he has to look at the people he has around him. Have they helped him? Not really.

“He is surrounded by the wrong people and he is not working with a proper company. He is working with his family and they are not good at helping him.

“He has a huge status and he should be near the top of the tree right now, but he has never been managed properly.

“He is one of those persons who can´t think on his own, so he has to be dictated and he has been dictated in a wrong direction, really.

“Look at Ronaldinho and Neymar, who were managed by their family… It didn’t turn out that well in the end and Rashford doesn’t have the level they did so he needs better advice more than anyone.”

Parker then accused Rashford of “sh**ting on his own doorstep so many times”, which will see the United hierarchy and Ten Hag lose trust in him.

He added: “You live and die by the people you play with, and he has to remember that. I think it might end up with Rashford having to find a new club, and the teammates will have a hard time trusting him.

“Are they going to trust him? No, because he has been shitting on his own doorstep so many times.

“He needs to think about the fact that he is Manchester through and through. He will live in this city after he retires and he has to live with all these stories about his professionalism. It’s not going to be an enjoyable time for him to be honest.”

Parker continued: “He’s got to understand that when the football side of things is gone for him, a lot of people won’t forget it.

“There is something wrong. There is something wrong because he doesn’t want to work hard for the club he was supposed to love. He has let down the club and his teammates.

“He also needs to remember that this will follow him for the rest of his career. If I did this when I was playing, I can assure you that my teammates would have been very rough on me during training, and not least with their words in the dressing room.

“The club needs to consider whether he should stay or not.”

Parker thinks Ten Hag should punish Rashford further by including him in the squad against Wolves, only for him to be an unused substitute.

“For now, looking at the very present, I think the right punishment would be to include him in the squad for the match against Wolverhampton, let him warm up and let him sit on the bench without even considering to sub him on,” he said.

“That would be embarrassing to him.”

