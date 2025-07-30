Former Manchester United assistant Rene Meulensteen has suggested that Ethan Nwaneri “could be another” young gem the Red Devils poach from Arsenal.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player in Premier League history in September 2022, is expected to sign a lucrative long-term contract following weeks of speculation about his future.

London rivals Chelsea have been linked with the 18-year-old attacker, who has already racked up 39 first-team appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals.

The England Under-21 international is one of the most promising players to come through the Hale End academy and will be able to learn from Bukayo Saka, who also broke into Mikel Arteta’s team as a teenager.

There were some doubts about whether or not Nwaneri would sign a new contract at the Emirates after fellow teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly penned an expensive extension last month.

Arsenal have done well to hold on to many of their young stars over the years, but several players have slipped out of their grasp, including Manchester United duo Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi.

The latter made a name for himself with a prolific goal-scoring record at youth level for the Gunners.

Heaven, meanwhile, only featured in pre-season for the Londoners before being signed by the Red Devils in January.

Signing Nwaneri would be a massive coup for Ruben Amorim’s men, but the club’s former assistant manager Meulensteen has suggested that it could happen.

“Ayden Heaven looks to be an astute bit of business and it’s interesting that there is a pathway of players moving from Arsenal to Manchester United with Chido Obi another one,” Meulensteen told Grosvenor Casino.

“These players have had a good education and for whatever reason they didn’t see a way forward at their particular club, United acted swiftly and we’ve seen them do well.

“Ethan Nwaneri could be another one, it’s interesting that other Arsenal players have been keen on United.

“What I would say on Nwaneri, I think there will be a bit more of a tug-of-war going on and more financial demands than with those two.”

Nwaneri was handed the No.22 shirt for the upcoming season after goalkeeper David Raya changed to No.1.

He has started in midfield in both of Arsenal’s pre-season friendlies against AC Milan and Newcastle United.

The 18-year-old is capable of playing in a midfield three, behind the striker, or on either wing, though he looks the most comfortable on the right flank.

After two friendlies in Singapore, the Gunners are preparing to face arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Hong Kong on Thursday.

New signing Viktor Gyokeres could make his debut for the club after completing a big-money move from Sporting CP on Saturday.

