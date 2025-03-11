A new report claims former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been ‘irritating’ Marseille chiefs in a ‘worrying’ situation.

Greenwood left Man Utd permanently during the 2024 summer transfer window in a deal worth around £26m.

At the start of 2022, Greenwood was suspended by the Premier League giants as it emerged that he was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault.

This hearing was ongoing for around a year until the Crown Prosecution Service decided to discontinue the case after the withdrawal of key witnesses significantly reduced the chances of a conviction.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, reports suggested Man Utd were planning for Greenwood’s return, but a staff ‘crisis meeting’ forced a U-turn as they instead moved to secure him a new club.

Greenwood was linked with clubs across Europe before he joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan during the 2023 summer window.

The 23-year-old attracted interest from elite European clubs after he grabbed eight goals and six assists in 33 La Liga appearances for Getafe and eventually joined Marseille.

The forward immediately hit the ground running at Marseille. He has 16 goals and three assists in 27 appearances for the Ligue Un outfit, managed by former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi.

After scoring in Marseille’s 2-0 win against Nantes, Greenwood dropped to the bench when his side faced RC Lens in Ligue Un at the weekend.

Greenwood was brought on at half time but failed to change the game as Marseille suffered a 1-0 defeat. This result leaves them 16 points adrift of table-toppers Paris Saint-Germain.

A report from RMC Sport has revealed the truth behind De Zerbi’s decision to drop Greenwood, claiming his ‘nonchalance and attitude’ has found him ‘in the crosshairs’ at Marsille.