Ex-Man Utd player claims ‘role model’ has perfect transfer destination after ‘treated badly’ by Solskjaer

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has defended Netherlands international Donny van de Beek as his “circumstances have been unfortunate”.

Van de Beek has endured a nightmare spell at Man Utd as his time at the Premier League giants has never really got going.

Despite barely putting a foot wrong when he’s played, the midfielder has barely featured for the Red Devils over the past couple of seasons.

The Dutchman reuniting with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has not helped his progress at Man Utd and it feels like only a matter of time before he leaves the club.

Parker has explained why he “feels really sorry” for Van de Beek, who has emerged as a “role model”.

“I feel really, really sorry for Donny van de Beek even though I’m sure he wouldn’t want me to feel sorry for him,” Parker told SpilXperten.

“The circumstances have been so unfortunate for him. I’m sure that not many bad words will be said about him when he leaves because people are more disappointed by the outcome of his potential rather than the way he has acted at Man United.

“You can’t point a finger at anything he’s done at Man United. It would have been so easy for him to go on social media and moan but he has never done that. Other players can learn a lot from him, despite him not being able to get his breakthrough at Man United. He is a role model.”

On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s treatment of Van de Beek, Parker added: “I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer treated him bad by keeping him on the bench all the time. Obviously, it was a tough time for everyone in the world during the pandemic, but maybe even more for him.”

Parker also thinks the “only place” for Van de Beek to go next is to “go back to the Netherlands”.

“It has been disappointing, but I’m talking more about it from his point of view. I can’t sit here and say I’ve been disappointed with him but it’s disappointing how things have turned out,” Parker continued.

“At this moment in time, he might be as low as he has ever been in football. The only place, in my opinion, where he can start again, is back in the Netherlands. He has to go back to the Netherlands.

“He still got respect for what he achieved as an Ajax player and hopefully he can build on that. I think his teammates feel the same about him. I’ve been around players who were having a tough time but you can’t help them as a teammate.

“People are saying that he has been given the chance but that’s not true. He has been given two minutes here and there, which doesn´t help him. He would love the opportunity to get away from Manchester United.”

