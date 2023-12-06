Ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha has advised his former club to sign Thomas Muller from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils spent around £64m to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A outfit Atalanta in the summer.

Hojlund is statistically one of the worst finishers in the Premier League but he has arguably been one of United’s standout performers in what’s been a disastrous start to the season.

The 20-year-old is not yet ready to carry United on his back and they should have signed a more experienced striker in the summer to take some of the pressure off the youngster.

United’s situation has been made worse by Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford struggling for form. Ten Hag could look to bring in a new forward in January and they have been linked with Muller.

The 34-year-old has two goals and five assists in his 15 outings for Bayern this season but his future is in doubt as his contract is due to expire in 2024. Saha thinks he “could still be an answer for Man Utd”.

“He’s a great leader that’s admired across the footballing world. He’s played for one of the world’s best clubs for many, many years and he’s achieved a lot at Bayern Munich,” Saha told Betfred.

“He may not be as quick or as clinical as [Robert] Lewandowski was for Bayern, but he’s such an accomplished forward and nobody can doubt his quality. He’s a very smart player that has bags of personality.

“He may be 34 years of age but he could still be an answer for Manchester United, even if it’s not going to be a long-term solution for Erik ten Hag. Not many players in the world have the mixture of personality and experience that Müller has.”

Saha also thinks Muller could have a similar impact to Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“Similar to when Manchester United signed Zlatan Ibrahimović and Cristiano Ronaldo,” Saha added.

“Those players had no doubts regarding their ability and quality and they’d be prepared to challenge anybody. They would challenge themselves and their teammates. This is what we need.

“Every time those players went on the field for Manchester United, they had drive, they were confident and they had the courage to take the ball regardless of whether they were playing well or not. They didn’t shy away from their responsibilities.

“Regarding this current Manchester United team, I see players that think twice before they take the ball, chase down the opposition or strike the ball and when you have five or six players playing thinking this way, then it makes things really difficult.”

