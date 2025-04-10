Cristiano Ronaldo backed to ‘jump at the chance’ to join Man Utd’s ‘lost’ PL rivals in ‘funny’ transfer

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been backed to join arch-rivals Manchester United in a potential shock transfer.

The 40-year-old’s second spell at Man Utd ended in disaster as his contract was mutually terminated at the end of 2022..

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions during the 2021/22 campaign, but he slipped in the pecking order following Erik ten Hag’s arrival and blasted the head coach, several club legends and the Glazer family en route to leaving.

It was also suggested that the Portugal international was unhappy after Man Utd failed to qualify for the Champions League, but he decided against a move to a European club and joined Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr at the start of 2023.

Ronaldo has 88 goals and 19 assists in his 98 appearances for Al Nassr and the idea of him playing for another club at this summer’s Club World Cup has been floated.

READ: Mbappe and Vinicius being shamed by brilliant PSG would be best for football



To cope with the loaded fixture schedule, clubs in this competition have been permitted to sign players between June 1 and June 30 during a unique transfer window.

Man City and Chelsea are among the teams competing in this competition and former Man Utd striker Teddy Sheringham has backed Ronaldo to join Pep Guardiola’s side in a short-term deal.

City were interested in signing Ronaldo from Juventus in 2021 and this deal was reportedly close before Man Utd sanctioned his return to Old Trafford.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd on ‘red alert’ with ‘offer’ prepared as PL rivals ‘expect’ £50m star to leave this summer

👉 Amorim picks out Man Utd pair who must ‘improve’ as returning star not a ‘full player’

👉 Man Utd: Keane dismisses ‘not enough’ Europa as Neville disagrees with ‘big but’ given as ‘reason’

Now, Sheringham has explained why he thinks Ronaldo would “jump at the chance” at joining Man City this summer.

“I mean, Man United fans wouldn’t be happy. If the figures add up, Ronaldo would probably jump at the chance. He can definitely score a goal, can’t he? That, there’s no denying,” Sheringham said when asked whether Ronaldo could sign for Man City.

“Yeah, they looked a little bit lost without their focal point (in the Manchester derby), didn’t they? They didn’t have that same flow to their team, but I don’t know.

“Wow, I’ve not even thought about that, Ronaldo would definitely be excited by it. That would be funny. I bet if you offered him the chance to go to Man City, he would bite your hand off.”