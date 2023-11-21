Ex-Man Utd star De Gea gives stance on Beckham link up after ‘snubbing’ £500k Saudi Arabia offer

According to reports, David Beckham’s Inter Miami are ‘open’ to signing former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

De Gea was once considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he made over 500 appearances for Man Utd across all competitions before leaving in the summer.

The Spaniard’s form has declined over the past couple of years and Erik ten Hag opted to replace him ahead of this season.

An initial fee of around £47m was spent to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan in the summer after De Gea left upon the expiry of his contract.

De Gea has been linked with several clubs around Europe in recent months but he is still without a club.

The 33-year-old has unsurprisingly been heavily linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League but if he was going to go there, he presumably would have by now.

A recent report from The Sun claimed De Gea has ‘turned down a potential £500,000 a week and a chance to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo again in Saudi Arabia’.

The report added: ‘Ronaldo’s Saudi side Al-Nassr were keen to make him the latest big-name addition and retain hope of talking him round.

‘But sources close to De Gea insist wife Edurne is not keen on joining the Middle East exodus.

‘United could yet offer De Gea a short-term deal, while Valencia’s interest in the Spaniard may be scuppered by their financial issues.

‘There is also interest from Inter Miami and the prospect of playing in MLS does hold some appeal.’

A report from 90min meanwhile claims ‘De Gea has made it clear that he still does not want to join a club in the Saudi Pro League, though he could move to Major League Soccer in 2024’. They explain.

‘Sources have told 90min that De Gea is continuing to resist the advances of Saudi Pro League clubs despite their continued interest. ‘One new option to De Gea is a move to MLS, with Inter Miami – owned by David Beckham and captained by Lionel Messi – open to bringing in the 33-year-old. ‘However, De Gea remains non-committal on his future for the time being. He would prefer to find another club in Europe and continue his career at the highest level, though right now such opportunities are few and far between. ‘De Gea could wait until the summer of 2024 to pick his next club when more teams would be inclined to turn to the market for a new goalkeeper.’

