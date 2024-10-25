Ex-Man Utd star deemed ‘tasteless’ after ‘colourless’ debut for new club – ‘highly paid and out-of-form’

A journalist has criticised former Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial after his poor debut for AEK Athens in the Greek Super League.

The 28-year-old was a major disappointment at Man Utd, failing to live up to his potential in the Premier League.

He was heavily impacted by injuries during his last couple of seasons with the Red Devils as head coach Erik ten Hag could not rely on the France international.

Last season, Martial only made 19 appearances across all competitions. His lack of availability forced Ten Hag to ask a lot of inexperienced forward Rasmus Hojlund during his debut season at Old Trafford.

Martial’s Man Utd contract expired at the end of last season and he never came close to earning himself a new contract as he was released upon the expiry of his deal.

The forward did not get another move straight away as he joined Greek outfit AEK Athens at the end of September, penning a three-year contract.

Martial was not in AEK Athens’ squad for three games as he built his fitness. He made his debut off the bench in his side’s 1-1 draw against PAOK Salonika last weekend as he made a 15-minute cameo appearance.

The former Man Utd star did not impress Greek journalist Kostas Kofinas, who said the attacker’s debut was “colourless, odourless and tastless”.

“How was Martial’s debut in the Greek league?” Kofinas wrote. “The French forward played as a substitute for about 20 minutes, while his participation can be described as ‘colourless, odourless, and tasteless.’”

Despite this harsh criticism, Kofinas also acknowledged that Martial “needs more time” as he has been out of action for a while.

“Obviously, they are all obliged to wait for the highly paid, but out-of-form footballer,” he added.

“Almeida threw Martial into the battle without having prepared him in the ideal way: Without a match against the B team of AEK. Not even in a friendly did he get to know his teammates in match conditions and the result was the confirmation that he needs more time for them to learn him and for him to learn them. Patience!

“Coach [Mathias] Almeyda will now work with Martial, aiming to help him rediscover his form and remind the soccer world of who he was – and perhaps who he could still be. After all, the Frenchman is only 28 years old.”

Without Martial, Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce in the Europa League group stages on Thursday night. The Red Devils have now been held in their opening three European games this season.