Former Manchester United star Scott McTominay has revealed why his decision to leave the Premier League giants for Napoli was “quite straightforward”.

The 28-year-old departed Man Utd in the summer as he joined Serie A giants Napoli for a fee in the region of £25m.

McTominay was linked with an exit in several transfers before he departed in the summer. Man Utd decided to let him go after he was one of Erik ten Hag’s better performers during the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite this, it was felt that an exit was the right thing for all parties as McTominay would have likely been on the periphery if he stayed, while Man Utd had to sell pricey assets to raise funds for summer additions.

McTominay has linked up with former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte at Napoli after he was appointed ahead of this season.

Conte has used McTominay in an advanced role and the former United star has enjoyed a superb start to the 2024/25 campaign. He has four goals and three assists in his 15 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking about his decision to leave Man Utd, McTominay admitted it was “quite straightforward” as three factors played into his call to leave for Napoli.

“It was a big decision, but in some ways it was quite straightforward. I saw the passionate [Napoli] fans, I saw the coach, I saw the players and I saw an opportunity,” McTominay said in an interview with BBC Scotland.

“I took it. I didn’t look back. It didn’t take me long to make the decision because I knew that was what I wanted and I’ll never have any regrets in my life. As soon as I put my mind to something I want to do it, that’s it. There’s no holding me back.”

He added: “On my last day, I had to go and see everyone and it was not easy to say goodbye. But that’s football. That’s the life.

“I spoke to [Erik ten Hag]. He expressed his thoughts on the situation. I said, ‘It’s my career, I am here to push myself on’.

“In this situation, I have to look out for number one and go with my gut feeling of what I want to do in my career and not be held back by any other external factors. It was amicable.

“I love that football club to bits, they have been my life for 22 years, but I have moved on now.”