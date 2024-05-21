A former Manchester United star suspects Bruno Fernandes is “thinking things over” amid reports suggesting he could move elsewhere ahead of next season.

The 2023/24 campaign has been miserable for the Red Devils as most of their squad have underperformed.

Fernandes is one player who can hold his head high as he has been one of United’s top performers in recent years, but his long-term future is in doubt.

The Portugal international is due to be out of contract in 2026. Reports claim he ‘may leave’ in 2025 amid interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, who are considering submitting £85m bids for the midfielder.

“He’s obviously thinking things over and is doubtful…”

Fernandes is yet to confirm whether he will stick with Man Utd and Louis Saha suspects he’s “doubtful about what the club has to offer”.

“At this moment in time, he’s a key player, he’s the captain of the club and he provides the most chances in a game for the team. Without him, they couldn’t create and they couldn’t win,” Saha said.

MORE MAN UTD MESS ON F365…

👉 Newcastle ‘deal is close’ after ‘landmark offer’ for ‘perfect’ Ashworth replacement amid Man Utd link

👉 The F365 Expectations Table ranks every Premier League club from Aston Villa to Man Utd

👉 Man Utd will sack Ten Hag after the FA Cup final following ‘alarm bell’ moment, says Ferdinand

He added: “If he’s not clarifying his future, then he’s obviously thinking things over and is doubtful about what the club has to offer.

“He will want guarantees about what the club are planning going forward. He’s been at the club for a while and has been targeted by the critics, despite being protected by Manchester United.

“He may believe that he doesn’t get the recognition that he deserves, so the board needs to assess what can be done to get this club back to the top because Bruno is the only player that’s been consistent over the last few years. I can understand if Bruno wants to be consistently playing in the Champions League and fighting for honours.”

Marcus Rashford is another Man Utd player who could be on the move this summer following a poor season.

Graeme Souness thinks Rashford could go down as one of the “great disappointments in the history of the English game” and “should leave” Man Utd.

“He could end his career as one of the great disappointments in the history of the English game, with all the ability he possesses,” Souness said on talkSPORT.

“I think he has everything, the only thing you would say he is missing is he’s not a clinical finisher.

“But he’s had a couple of good years, he can drop a shoulder and he’s got electric pace.

“He got 30 goals last year and he’s got seven [Premier League] goals now, I’m not describing a top player.”

He continued: “He’s from Manchester, it’s his team, but for his improvement, I think he should leave.”