Former Manchester United star Louis Saha is backing Manchester City to beat Arsenal to win the Premier League this season for three reasons.

At the weekend, Man City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Enzo Maresca’s side beat Sunderland 5-3 in a thrilling match at the Etihad to extend their perfect start to the new Premier League season, while Arsenal suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Brighton.

The scoreline did not flatter Brighton, who handed Arsenal their first loss of the season after they began with a run of seven straight wins across all competitions.

The Gunners remain the favourites to retain the Premier League title and they should bounce back from this setback, but Saha is now backing Man City to dethrone Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Saha, Man City will win the title because they have experience, a stronger midfield and quality from the bench.

“I think everyone can say that Arsenal had the best momentum even if they lost it towards the end [of last season],” Saha said on Sky Sports.

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“I think now City understood their mistakes, even if they still have young players coming through, they have this experience.

“The combination of strength and creativity is enormous in midfield so I do think they are the strongest one. On the bench as well because Jeremy Doku is coming back, it’s frightening.”

“They’re definitely title challengers…”

Fellow pundit Tony Cascarino has made an even bolder prediction, with the ex-Chelsea player backing Brighton to contest for the title after the statement win against Arsenal.

“They’re the youngest team in the Premier League. Can they mature during the season?” Cascarino said on talkSPORT.

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“But they have got such a flair about them, it’s eye-catching, unreal. What they’re doing, the movement of their players, how they create chances, the intensity of their play is unbelievable.

“If they weren’t Brighton and named Manchester United or Man City or Arsenal, you’ll be going they’re definitely title challengers. I don’t want to over egg it because there are lots of ifs in there but an incredible watch.

“I think [Mikel] Arteta will be absolutely delighted he’s got a three week break to get some players back and rethink what happened in that game.

“He’ll move on extremely quickly from that. He said it in his press conference, “full credit to Brighton”. He would have been shell shocked as well.”

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