Ex-Man Utd star picks out three Red Devils who Ten Hag must ‘keep’ as 15-man axe list is mooted

According to Paul Parker, Erik ten Hag must look to “keep” Manchester United trio Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Hannibal Mejbri.

Man Utd are enduring a tough season under Ten Hag as they have exited the Carabao Cup and are at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stages.

The Red Devils have won four of their last five Premier League games to ease the pressure on Ten Hag – who is still the second favourite in the sack race – but big changes are coming at Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover edges closer towards completion.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ten Hag is ‘planning a mammoth clear out’ as he has made a 15-man axe list which includes £82m signing Antony.

Ahead of their upcoming rebuild, Parker has encouraged Man Utd to get rid of five players at the end of this season.

But the former United defender has been more complimentary of Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof and Hannibal. Regarding the right-back, the pundit thinks he has “dug himself from somewhere”.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka – keep. He’s proved himself. He wants to make a point, he wants a Manchester United career and he’s dug himself from somewhere,” Parker told mybettingsites.

“A lot of that goes down to the manager and himself as well and how he’s come back. And he’s been consistent since he’s come back. He’s tried to improve his game, the attacking side of it. He’s more of a patient defender than what he was when he arrived. He lived off the slide tackle. Now his defending has gotten better. He’s staying on his feet and his positioning has gotten better.

“He’s the best right-back at Man Utd at this given time. So, I think they should try and keep him.”

Regarding Lindelof, Parker thinks the centre-back “can come in and do a job” when required, while he would “keep” Hannibal despite him needing more time to “prove himself”.

“If Lindelof wants to stay then you’ve got somebody who’s honest. Someone who can come in and do a job. Somebody who’s happy to do that and someone who seems like a nice, honest person,” Parker added.

“I certainly wouldn’t be pushing him out of the door. The ones who have been kept in the door by giving ludicrous contracts to, there’s a lot more of them than Victor Lindelofs at the club.”

On Hannibal, he continued: “Hannibal has to be a yes but he hasn’t been given enough time to really prove himself.

“He might decide to take it upon himself and say no I don’t want to be there ’cause I’m not going to get what I want.

“He’s got an opportunity to maybe play for another Premier League club or maybe play for a club in the Championship with aspirations to play in the Premier League.

“Hannibal is a hungry player who will definitely do himself justice at another club like he did with Birmingham City.”

