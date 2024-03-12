Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been defended by some of his former team-mates and one thinks he was “tricked” into taking a banned substance.

Pogba left Man Utd ahead of the 2022 summer transfer window upon the expiry of his contract and it was later confirmed that he had returned to Juventus on a free transfer. His second spell in Serie A has been a nightmare for all involved, though.

Doping ban

The World Cup winner missed much of the 2022/23 campaign due to injury and it was recently confirmed that he has been given a four-year ban after testing positive for testosterone.

In response to this “incorrect verdict”, Pogba has insisted that he plans to submit an appeal as he is “shocked and heartbroken”.

“I have today been informed of the Tribunale Nazionale Antidoping’s decision and believe that the verdict is incorrect,” Pogba wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE: Pogba’s career ends with the saddest chapter as ex-Man Utd star was a product of his environment



“I am sad, shocked and heartbroken that everything I have built in my professional playing career has been taken away from me.

“When I am free of legal restrictions the full story will become clear, but I have never knowingly or deliberately taken any supplements that violate anti-doping regulations.

“As a professional athlete I would never do anything to enhance my performance by using banned substances and have never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for, or against. As a consequence of the decision announced today I will appeal this before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”

“Tricked…”

It remains to be seen whether Pogba’s appeal will be successful and it will likely take a while for this process to conclude.

In the meantime, Pogba has been defended by some of his current and former team-mates. 13-cap France international Rio Mavuba – who had spells at Bordeaux and Lille before retiring – has boldly suggested that the 30-year-old may have been “tricked”.

“[I am] in no doubt about Paul’s sincerity and I think he may have been somewhat tricked too,” Mavuba told Telefoot.

READ MORE: £89m flop Pogba 15th and Rice 2nd in ranking of all 20 Premier League clubs’ record signings



Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and former France centre-back Adil Rami have also offered their thoughts on the Pogba situation.

“We’re talking to Paul. He’s trying to keep his head up even when everything is falling on him,” Rabiot said.

“I hope he will come out of this as best he can because having all of this to deal with at once is a lot.”

Rami said: “I even think that he is capable of training by himself for four years and coming back. If he does that, it’ll be one of the best stories that a champion is capable of creating.”