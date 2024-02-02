Ex-Man Utd star rejected late window Prem return with him ‘not tempted’ despite ‘intriguing’ selling point

Ex-Manchester United star David De Gea reportedly turned down a return to the Premier League during the ‘final week’ of the January transfer window.

De Gea has been without a club since leaving Man Utd during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Once regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, De Gea’s performances declined significantly before he was let go upon the expiry of his contract last year.

Erik ten Hag always backed De Gea when speaking to the media but it was accepted that the Spain international would eventually be replaced by a goalkeeper who is more capable with the ball at his feet.

That happened during the recent summer transfer window as Man Utd paid around £47m to sign Andre Onana – who previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax – from Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Onana has struggled at times this season but he is far more suited to Ten Hag’s preferred style of playing than De Gea.

The veteran goalkeeper was linked with Newcastle United after Nick Pope suffered his season-ending injury in December but neither party pursued this deal and he has also decided against moving to the Saudi Pro League.

A report from The Athletic has now revealed that there were ‘serious discussions’ with Nottm Forest and Saudi Pro League’s Al Shabab ‘in the final week before the deadline’ but ‘neither option progressed far’ with him ‘not tempted’. They explain.

‘As a free agent, De Gea could still have signed for a new club after the summer transfer window had closed, but nothing grabbed him. There was talk of Newcastle United, as stand-in for the injured Nick Pope, but nothing materialised. ‘Then, after the January transfer window opened, there were more serious discussions with Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab and, in the final week before the deadline, Nottingham Forest. Again, neither option progressed far. ‘The intriguing thing about the Forest approach is that intermediaries tried to convince De Gea of the benefits of the move, telling him a short-term deal with a Premier League club offered the perfect “shop window” in which to remind the football world of his talents and attract suitors for a more high-profile transfer in the summer. But De Gea was not moved.’

During his press conference on Friday, Ten Hag admitted that he “wanted a striker” in January.

“I think it’s not a secret that I wanted a striker extra,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“Because with the injury of Martial we don’t really have back-up there, but it was not possible because we have to match the FFP rules.

“We have Omari, we have Amad Diallo, of course we have Rashford who can play there. I think for the rest, all the positions are occupied. But, yeah, we have to be a little bit creative if it’s up to the number nine position.”