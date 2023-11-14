Ex-Man Utd star slams Ten Hag for ‘scapegoating’ Sancho’s teammate as ‘relationship breaks down’

Former Manchester United star Erik ten Hag has hit out at Erik ten Hag, who has been “scapegoating” Raphael Varane in recent weeks.

Varane has suffered a major fall from grace during the early stages of this season as he has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The France international has struggled with injuries since his move from Real Madrid to Man Utd was completed but he and Lisandro Martinez were Ten Hag’s preferred centre-backs last season.

Martinez is out injured at the moment but Varane has been left on the bench in recent games as Ten Hag has opted to use Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

Saha does “not understand why Varane has been dropped” as it’s as if he’s “been scapegoated” by Ten Hag like Jadon Sancho thinks he was.

“It could be a breakdown in the relationship between player and manager. I know he’s been injured often, but he needs to be given the chance to get back to his best after a spell out,” Saha told Betfred.

“It’s true that everybody needs competition but you can’t fiddle with the defence too much because that department provides you with a solid foundation. I don’t understand why Raphael’s been dropped, so maybe something’s been said behind closed doors. It’s as if he’s being scapegoated in some way and I don’t like it.

“I would understand the decision to drop him if there was another defender playing outstandingly well, but that’s not the case. Nobody’s really stood out.

“I respect the decision of the manager because you need to make changes when your team isn’t playing well, however, the defence is one area that you don’t mess with because it can put stress on the goalkeeper, especially Andre Onana who’s new to the Premier League. I don’t understand what’s happened with Raphael in the last couple of weeks to justify the reasoning for him being dropped.”

Varane has been linked with a move elsewhere of late but Saha does not think a a switch to the Saudi Pro League would be right for him at this stage.

“No, I really don’t think so. I don’t think he’s ever been in a position where he’s had to fight for his place in the team,” Saha added.

“He didn’t need to do that for France and Real Madrid once he was established in both of those teams.

“I believe he will relish the challenge of winning his place back at Manchester United and despite being on the bench for three or four games, we’ve heard no complaints from him and that’s a testament to his character.

“He’s very professional and I don’t believe he will be considering his future at the club after three or four games on the bench. I believe a move to Saudi is too early for Raphael.”