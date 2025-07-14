According to reports, Manchester United are being ‘sued’ by an ex-player, who has decided to ‘lodge a legal claim’ over ‘clinical negligence’.

Just when you thought that matters could not get worse for Man Utd…

United’s issues off the pitch have had a knock-on effect on team performances, with the Premier League giants stooping to an embarrassing new low during the 2024/25 campaign despite sitting second in our net spend table.

The Red Devils were one of the worst teams in the Premier League as they were fortunate to finish 15th, while they are preparing for a season without football with a limited budget after losing to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have balanced the books since completing their takeover amid a brutal cost-cutting programme, but the situation at Old Trafford remains dour as their summer transfer window is yet to get off the ground.

With the Red Devils struggling to offload their unwanted talents, including Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho, they have only made two summer signings, landing Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon for around £65m combined.

Now, the Red Devils are faced with a legal battle involving former defender Axel Tuanzebe.

The 27-year-old progressed through the ranks at Man Utd and was touted as a future star, but he only made 37 senior appearances for his boyhood club before leaving as he was dogged by injuries.

After having loan stints at Aston Villa, Napoli and Stoke City, Tuanzebe left permanently during the 2023 summer transfer window to join Ipswich Town.

The versatile defender made 45 appearances over two seasons for Ipswich and has recently joined newly-promoted Burnley on a free transfer.

And it’s now emerged that Tuanzebe, as revealed by The Telegraph, is ‘suing’ Man Utd for ‘clinical negligence’, accusing the club of derailing his career with poor ‘medical advice’.

The report adds:

‘Telegraph Sport can reveal that the 27-year-old, who left United two years ago when his contract expired, has lodged a legal claim at the High Court. ‘Lawyers for Tuanzebe declined to comment on the action brought by a player.’

Man Utd were ‘approached for comment on the filed lawsuit’ but are yet to respond after they posted a heartfelt tribute to Tuanzebe after he left the club in 2023.

They said: “His departure is an emotional one for the player and many at the club who have known and helped nurture him over the years. A fine character, he leaves United universally respected as a credit to himself and his family.

“Everyone at the club would like to extend our best wishes to Axel as he embarks upon the next chapter of his career. We would also like to thank him for always representing Manchester United with class and dignity.”