Ex-Man Utd star tells Ten Hag to sign £100m Liverpool-linked PL star – ‘this is definitely an option’

Manchester United have been told to sign Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, who has also been linked with Liverpool of late.

The Magpies splashed out around £40m to beat Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race to sign Guimaraes, who joined them from Ligue Un outfit Lyon.

The Brazil international has made a huge impact in a Newcastle shirt during his time with the English giants. He has grabbed 11 goals and eight assists in his first 67 appearances.

Guimaraes’ brilliant form has fuelled talk of a move elsewhere and Liverpool were heavily linked with him during the summer transfer window.

It has since been revealed that Guimaraes has agreed to extend his Newcastle contract but ex-Man Utd forward Louis Saha thinks he should “definitely be an option” for his former club.

“He’s a great player and I followed him closely during his time in France with Lyon before he made the move to Newcastle,” Saha told Betfred.

“This is definitely an option that Manchester United can look at because Bruno is a quality midfielder, but they also need to find midfielders that are best suited to Erik ten Hag’s style of play and vision.

“It’s not relevant for me to comment on whether I believe Bruno is worth £100 million because the market is already mad enough as it is, but what I do know is that Bruno’s a great player.”

Saha also thinks Brentford and England star Ivan Toney would be able to “adapt to any team” and Man Utd “need more options up front”.

“Ivan can adapt to any team. He’s mentally very strong, so I’m confident that he will make the right decision for himself,” Saha added.

“He can play in any team because of how strong and technically gifted he is. Ivan’s also very mobile and has the right formula you need to play as a striker for any club.

“Manchester United certainly need more options up front as all the top clubs have various options to choose from.

“Tottenham also definitely need another striker because the combination between Son Heung-min and Richarlison isn’t working too well at present, so that’s another possible move for Ivan.

“All we know is that a lot of teams will be interested in signing him in January and I’m sure he would be a key player at a big club rather than just being another member of the squad.”

