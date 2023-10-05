Ex-Man Utd star urges Ten Hag to drop ‘unnecessary buy’ for £4.3m man who deserves a ‘chance’

Erik ten Hag should drop Andre Onana – who is not a “natural goalkeeper” – in favour of the Manchester United backup Altay Bayindir.

Onana has made glaring errors in both of United’s Champions League group games this term, against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

It’s brought his place in the team under scrutiny and former United defender Paul Parker claims Bayindir, who joined United from Fenerbahce for £4.3m in the summer, should be given a chance.

Parker told bettingexpert.com: “I think it’s time to give Altay Bayindir a chance in the goal. I have a friend who lives in Turkey, and he was so positive about him when he moved to Man United from Fenerbahce.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to ever mention his name, but now it’s time to make that change. From what I’ve heard, he is a good goalkeeper.

“I saw Onana on many occasions when he played for Ajax, and I thought he was okay, but okay is not enough when you play for the biggest club in the world.

“I keep hearing things about how good a passer he is. People say that he can kick and pass the ball, but that’s not the important thing as a goalkeeper.

“I don’t care about how good he is with his feet. He needs to make saves, and he is not doing that. If he was that good with his feet, why is he not an outfield player then?

“His job is to make saves and to make the right decision when he has the ball, and he made another big, big mistake against Galatasaray.”

“Yeah, Alisson and Ederson have done it as well, but their save percentage is so much better than Onana’s.”

* Excuse us a moment while we call out some Parker bulsh*t – Ederson has a save percentage of 64.3 compared to Onana’s 68.6. Sorry Mr. Parker, you were saying…

“When the opponent has a shot on target, it’s always a worry if he will save it or not. The shots are going through his hands or underneath him, and I just don’t think he is a natural goalkeeper.

“I hope he gets better but at the moment, he is costing a lot, and I’m not a big fan of him. Man United have conceded 20 goals this season, and if David De Gea was the goalkeeper, the number would have been under 10, for sure.

“All the great Manchester United sides had ten outfield players that could play the ball. They didn’t need a goalkeeper to do that. Peter Schmeichel was great with his feet, but his legacy is all about his ability to save balls. That’s how it works for a goalkeeper, and Onana was definitely not a necessary buy to make.”

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s worst summer signing features two Chelsea departees

Parker would much rather David de Gea was still at the club and doesn’t believe it’s a lost cause to get him back.

Parker added: “I have no idea what they were thinking when they went out and got him. David De Gea earned the right to get his high wage, but this is not about the money. It’s about having a proper goalkeeper.

“I don’t think it’s a lost cause to get David De Gea back, but I think he is so disappointed with the way he was treated by the club and the fans.

“Personally, as I’ve said a thousand times, if I could go back in time, I would have kept him. Of course, I would.

“But I don’t think I would want him to come back because everyone would want him to fail, and the fans would call him out every time he does something wrong in their opinion.

“I think it could ruin his legacy, but it’s a shame because I would love to have him in the team.”