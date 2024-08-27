Ex-Man Utd star urges Ten Hag to drop £60m flop against Liverpool in favour of new signing

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha thinks that Erik ten Hag should change the system when facing Liverpool at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the new campaign with three points from their opening two league matches.

There were some positives to take from their opening-day performance against Fulham, but the same problems that occurred last season were prevalent in their recent clash with Brighton.

So far, Ten Hag has opted for a slightly unconventional system as United have started their last two matches without a recognised striker on the pitch.

Instead, Bruno Fernandes has acted as a false nine, with Mason Mount playing behind him as a pressing midfielder.

While the Red Devils have created some good chances in their opening fixtures, Saha thinks that a change of system is required against Liverpool.

The former United striker thinks that Mount should be taken out of the side and summer signing Joshua Zirkzee should take his place in the starting XI.

“It would be nice to see Joshua Zirkzee start,” Saha told Betfred.

“He’s a player that’s very interesting and gets involved in the right places. I’d like to see his game improve with more minutes and confidence.

“Mason Mount has been very active but from an attacking midfielder, that’s not enough.

“He needs to push himself more because there are players on the bench waiting to take his place. For Sunday’s game though, I’d definitely like to see a striker up top because even though the false nine works sometimes in terms of pressing, that’s not the mission. The mission is to score goals.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Wright claims Man Utd star was ‘laughing’ at Ten Hag in Brighton loss – ‘I can’t believe this guy’

👉 Man Utd send message to Chelsea as they could now ‘agree a sensational swap deal’ for Sancho

👉 What exactly has Erik ten Hag done following his Manchester United reprieve?

Mount still has time to win over his doubters, but it’s fair to say that his £60m switch from Chelsea to Man Utd hasn’t gone according to plan so far.

The 25-year-old missed a large chunk of last season through injury and there are now calls to drop him from the starting XI after just two matches.

Saha also thinks that this weekend will be big for Ten Hag as he believes the United boss will be ‘under pressure’ if his side lose badly to Liverpool.

“There’s going to be pressure, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to be sacked. If they lose heavily or they put in a bad performance, then he’s going to be under pressure. In football, when you’re winning it’s fine and when you lose, it can change very quickly.

“He was saved last season by winning the FA Cup, that’s for sure, but as with all of his players, the manager also needs to improve. I’m sure everybody around the manager is working very hard and I just want to see goals, fight and passion.

“I think we’re getting there but there’s also new signings that are going to need time to adapt. Zirkzee’s seemed to have adapted quite quickly and I’m sure the manager will be boosted by that.”

More: Man Utd | Premier League | Erik ten Hag