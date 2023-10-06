Ex-PL goalkeeper shocked by ‘incredible’ West Ham star who’s best he’s seen at one skill

David Seaman has revealed he was shocked by Jarrod Bowen as the forward’s side-foot finishing was “unbelievable” and he’s “never seen anyone” hit a side-foot shot like it.

A couple of seasons ago, Bowen was right at the peak of his powers. He bagged 12 goals and as many assists in the Premier League, as West Ham finished seventh.

That led to international recognition, with the forward playing for England four times in June 2022. While he was useful last season – with 12 league goal contributions – England honours eluded him.

But he’s been called back into the Three Lions squad for the first time in over a year, as a result of some red-hot form in which he’s scored five goals and assisted once in seven Premier League games this season.

The forward’s form was brought up on the Seaman Says podcast, and former Premier League goalkeeper Seaman recounted an encounter with Bowen on one of his previous England call-ups that wowed him due to the level of his finishing.

“I went on England training last season, I was invited to watch the goalies and they did some finishing,” Seaman said.

“Jarrod Bowen, his side foot finishing was unbelievable. The power he generated from a side-foot finish. I’ve never seen anyone hit a side foot like that ever.

“It was really incredible. The timing of it, the power and pace he got off it was incredible.”

The Hammers man is clearly a great finisher, evidenced by his useful goalscoring stats each season for the club. He’s showing his skills in a West Ham shirt, and he’ll be eager to do so for England, too.

Bowen is yet to score for the Three Lions, but he’ll be raring to do so if he does get on the pitch in the upcoming international break.

