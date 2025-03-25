Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believes there is an obvious choice for Jack Grealish to reinvigorate his career this summer.

Grealish, 29, looks set to leave this summer after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola, with Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush and Savinho all enjoying regular game time on the left.

Across the past 62 games, he has managed 11 goal contributions, with just five coming in the league and he has seen his international and club starting roles disappear, and his future looks ominous at the elite level. There are reports of a move to the likes of AC Milan to join Kyle Walker or a move to the thriving Newcastle United, but he could well make a move to another one of the traditional top six clubs.

Despite being part of collective team successes at City under Guardiola, his best career spell came during the final few seasons at Aston Villa, where he dazzled with his direct play, skills and brilliant creativity – the likes of which have failed to reappear at the Etihad for the majority of his time at the club.

“I think it’s nailed on that he’s going to leave now,” Deeney told talkSPORT.

“I’ve said this before, I think Pep Guardiola’s one of the best coaches we’ve ever seen. But I don’t think he’s handled the Jack Grealish/Kevin De Bruyne situation well this year at all. I think he’s left them in the cold.”

“He will have to leave and I don’t think he wont be short of suitors but I think now it’s a massive situation for him,” Deeney added.

“He may have to lower his expectations in terms of wages and where he’s playing, but you could definitely see him going to somewhere like Spurs playing week in, week out and trying to move them up, but for Jack it’s about staying fit and playing consistently.”

City’s next transfer plan

Change has already happened at City this season with four January signings and with two of those additions likely to be confirmed starters going forward in Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez, the attention will turn to the top end of the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne is out of contract this summer and his best days are clearly behind as physical issues have taken their toll on the great playmaker. Conceivably, we could see both Grealish and De Bruyne depart, alongside Kalvin Phillips, James McAtee and Walker, leaving room for additions in attack.

While there is a worry over Phil Foden’s current form, he will surely rebound next season in a more settled side that won’t be as disrupted by injuries and he, alongside the return of Rodri, should reinvigorate this laboured City side.

Grealish has been written off by the media and ex-pros as well, and whatever the outcome of this summer, the £100million deal will largely be viewed as an underwhelming move, despite the collective success.