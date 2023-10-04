Ex-Prem defender wowed by Tottenham star ‘couldn’t believe’ one attribute in his game

Stephen Warnock feels that Tottenham “have a player on their hands” in new signing Micky van de Ven, and the pundit “couldn’t believe how quick he was” when watching him.

Spurs have made a much better start to the season than most would have expected. Following on from an eighth-placed Premier League finish last term, the expectations were fairly low.

But a good summer for new boss Ange Postecoglou has seen him sign some great new assets and coach the existing players to thrive within his system.

After seven games, Tottenham are second in the league, a point behind leaders Manchester City, and are yet to lose in the competition.

New man Van de Ven has been an integral part of that. The centre-back, who was signed for around £43million from Wolfsburg this summer, is yet to miss a minute of Premier League action.

The 22-year-old is impressing a lot of people, including former top-flight defender Warnock.

“He’s brilliant,” Warnock said on Sky Sports.

“I couldn’t believe how quick he was. Seeing him live. You go ‘Wow, they have a player on their hands.'”

Van de Ven was clocked at 35.97 kilometres per hour in the Bundesliga last season, which equates to just over 22 miles per hour. He was one of the fastest players in the league.

It’s unsurprising, then, that the centre-back is now one of the fastest players in the Premier League, but it’s not often a central defender possesses those attributes.

That gives him an extra dimension to some defenders, and that, along with the overall package he provides Spurs with, is clearly helping them at the moment.

While James Maddison is widely regarded as one of the best signings a Premier League outfit made over the summer, Van de Ven isn’t too far behind, and that both are thriving shows the good work Postecoglou started the moment he stepped foot in the door at Tottenham.

