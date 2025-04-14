Former Premier League star Micah Richards has revealed he is “sad” for Ange Postecoglou as he stated stars aren’t performing to standard, and the future is “looking bleak” for the manager.

Postecoglou‘s Spurs side lost their 17th Premier League game of the season on Sunday. They are languishing down in 15th in the Premier League, and only two points separate them from the first safe side, West Ham.

Wolves were the first side not in the relegation zone until they faced Tottenham, and eased past them in a 4-2 victory in which the north London side’s defending was not up to scratch.

Richards picked out three players who were involved in the defeat, and two who weren’t, as stars who are not doing their bit.

“How many times have we said [about] Spurs players? They’ve got [Brennan] Johnson, and they’ve got [Dominic] Solanke and [Cristian] Romero’s back, and [Micky] Van de Ven’s going to be back, and [Destiny] Udogie’s back,” he said on The Rest Is Football.

“But they’re not performing at the level required for Spurs, and everyone can talk about Spurs, but these players are way better than they’re showing now, and they need to do a lot better because it’s looking bleak.”

Indeed, Richards feels that Postecoglou’s future is in danger, and he isn’t deserving of it.

“It’s looking bleak for the future for Ange, for the club, and it’s sad to see because I genuinely believe he’s a very good manager,” Richards added.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Ange Postecoglou targets Tottenham dressing room rat with ‘leak inside the club’ revelation

👉 Chelsea ready to pounce for Bayern Munich exile as Tottenham stall over transfer fee

👉 Postecoglou and Maresca battle for early Premier League sack race running as Spurs, Chelsea refuse to act

The three stars Richards mentioned who did play against Wolves cost Spurs north of £150million. Postecoglou would expect players of that value to be performing far better than they currently are.

Meanwhile, Udogie was forced to watch from the bench as his side were beaten by a club below Tottenham in the table. It doesn’t look a great call from Postecoglou to leave a good defender on the bench and have your side concede four.

Sack talk will no doubt ramp up now that the manager’s side have lost another game and are deep into the bottom half of the Premier League, and a Europa League loss in the week could do a lot of damage.

READ MORE: Postecoglou explains why 21st Spurs defeat ‘was a bit different’ to all the others this season