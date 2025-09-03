Ex-Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou ‘discussed’ as option to replace two former Man Utd managers

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has been tipped to replace either Erik ten Hag or Jose Mourinho as the Australian seeks his next role.

The recently turned 60-year-old was given his marching orders from North London after guiding the team to 17th, albeit whilst winning the Europa League, and has not yet made his way back into football.

Now though, he is being linked with either a move to Germany or Turkey as Fabrizio Romano claims he is in contention for either the Bayer Leverkusen or Fenerbahce jobs.

Romano posted on X: “Ange Postecoglou, emerging as option for both Bayer Leverkusen and Fenerbahçe looking for new head coach.

“Former Spurs manager discussed as name at both clubs ahead of decision.”

Between severance money and bonuses, Spurs are believed to have paid around £7m to remove Postecoglou from his role, a decision they took in early June.

Both potential clubs were most recently managed by ex-United men with Mourinho at the helm in Fenerbahce while Leverkusen was Ten Hag’s first job since leaving Old Trafford.

For the latter, it ended rather abruptly with the German club opting to sack him after just two league games following reports he had already lost the dressing room.

The 55-year-old described it as an “unprecedented” decision and one that “came as a complete surprise.”

“A new coach deserves the space to implement his vision, set the standards, shape the squad and leave his mark on the style of play. I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret.

“The decision by Bayer Leverkusen’s management this morning to put me on a leave of absence came as a complete surprise. To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented.”

Mourinho meanwhile may have got himself fired after criticising the board for not spending what he felt was the required money to reach the Champions League.

“If the Champions League was vital to my club, something would have been done with the transfer window between Feyenoord and Benfica,” he said after being eliminated to the Portuguese side in the play-offs. “I don’t think Fenerbahçe has a transfer list.”

Those two are not the only United bosses to have lost their job over the summer break with Michael Carrick being relieved of his duties at Middlesbrough while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked last week by Besiktas.

