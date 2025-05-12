Real Madrid are reportedly planning a ‘masterstroke’ signing in which they will look to sign another Liverpool star on a free transfer after their move for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Bernabeu looks almost certain to be Alexander-Arnold’s next destination. He’s been heavily linked with Los Blancos for over a year, and having told Liverpool he’ll be leaving this summer, that seems the only place he’d go.

Reaction to his Reds exit has not been great. Fans have slated the right-back on social media, and they booed him when he entered the Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday.

A similar situation could be coming for his Liverpool team-mate, Ibrahima Konate. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real are ‘already working on their next masterstroke’ by signing the Frenchman without paying a fee.

The Spanish giants reportedly see Konate as a high-profile signing, particularly if they can follow the formula of signing big names without paying a fee, as they have done for David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Kylian Mbappe of late – with Alexander-Arnold to follow.

Konate is under contract until 2026, so Real will have to wait a year until they can get him, but they’ve shown willingness to wait in order to get the players they want in the past.

It’s stated that Konate has shown ‘no willingness’ to renew his deal at Anfield, and his salary demands have ‘generated tension’.

A report in April suggested Liverpool had a ‘serious problem’ after Richard Hughes had decided to postpone contract talks with Konate, as well as Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, until the end of the season. It was stated the departure of all three men was possible.

It is widely reported that Konate wants to make £200,000 per week, a large rise on his reported current terms of £80,000.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 ‘Pathetic, ungrateful’ Liverpool fans ‘thrown under a bus’ by Arne Slot

👉 Trent replaced in Premier League XI of the season by proper defender

👉 ‘Most’ Liverpool players ‘want to play for Real Madrid’ – Carragher after Trent boos

Former Liverpool man Daniel Sturridge has told the Reds they have “got to lock up Konate” as he has an important partnership in central defence with Virgil van Dijk, and the former striker doesn’t “want” to see a situation like with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk himself this season.

The latter pair could also have left on free transfer, as Alexander-Arnold is, but decided to pen new deals at Anfield.

READ MORE: Alexander-Arnold will feel ‘absolutely sick’ as sympathetic ex-Liverpool man recalls ‘floods of tears’