Liverpool could have a secret weapon in their squad next season after Stefan Bajcetic return to form in his second loan spell of the season.

The 20-year-old was introduced into the first team under Jurgen Klopp in the 2022/23 season during an injury crisis, and he was just 19 at the time. Filing in for Fabinho then, he was a still very much a boy but he showed plenty of quality and potential that the club then eyed him as a future midfield star – with Klopp even calling him “exceptional”.

After Arne Slot’s arrival, he allowed him to go on loan to gain valuable minutes, and a move to join the former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders at RB Salzburg looked to be a perfect match. However, it didn’t quite work out and he returned to his home nation to play for Las Palmas in La Liga.

Competing at a higher level and in a league that is more attuned to his style has reinvigorated the defensive midfielder, and now he’s begun to earn a good reputation in a short time, with the home fans adopting him as a favourite.

Marca recently posted an interview with his former Celta youth coach Álex Abalde, who revealed what he was like before joining Liverpool as a youth player in 2020. Abalde’s comments suggest he could have the mentality needed to reach the top.

“He wasn’t affected by pressure, cameras, or competition. He didn’t care whether it was a friendly or playing against Real Madrid or Barça,” he said.

This, according to the former coach, impacted Bajčetić on the pitch at times. “To tell the truth, he was absent-minded. He would zone out easily, and as a way to refocus, we would say a word to him in Serbian.

“I think it was ‘idemo,’ which translates as ‘let’s go’ in Spanish. He would say it out loud, and it helped him reconnect,” Abalde explained.

Arne Slot’s decision to make

While fans have been somewhat surprised by Slot’s favouritism with his side this season, it has shown us exactly why he was sent on loan – he wouldn’t have played at all. Wataru Endo is an international captain and was a Klopp favourite, but he has been restricted to such few minutes across the season, and it would have likely been the same for the Spaniard.

If Bajcetic is indeed viewed as the future, then he could return as backup to the starting line-up if Endo leaves, and he could play a varied role in Slot’s side, given he can cover centre-back, right-back and anywhere in midfield if needed.

However, we are still unaware of Liverpool’s transfer goals this summer, given that Slot will be backed with signings after their likely title win. He could greenlight more midfield additions and let players go which leaves us in the dark.

Of course, there are links over a new defender with Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, one player they are targeting, but there is more of a focus on Alexander Isak, who could arrive. Pursuing the Newcastle man will likely result in an exit or two, with Harvey Elliot and Diogo Jota/Darwin Nunez the likely candidates at this time.