Manchester United and French champions Paris Saint-Germain have held talks over the transfer of Jadon Sancho, a report has confirmed.

Sancho recently kissed and made up with Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag after a notable disagreement last September but could still leave the Premier League club in the summer transfer window.

The England international – who joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund for £73million three years ago – spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan at the German club.

Dortmund reportedly explored signing the 24-year-old permanently but could not afford to pay his salary.

One club that can afford Sancho is PSG, who have apparently been weighing up a move for the winger following the departure of Kylian Mbappe.

No single player will be able to fill the void left by Mbappe, so the Parisiens are reportedly looking at several players including Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

It was reported on July 22 that Sancho was ‘excited’ by the prospect of moving to France after being offered a contract. However, nothing has materialised since then.

Man Utd flop Sancho ‘getting closer’ to leaving Man Utd

Now Sky Sports reports there have been ‘transfer talks’ between Man Utd and PSG over a deal to send Sancho to Paris.

It is claimed that Sancho is ‘open to a move’, while the Red Devils ‘retain an interest’ in PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but are not willing to meet their £51m asking price.

Also on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s midfield radar is Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Burnley’s Sander Berge, Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana, and Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat – who spent last term on loan at Old Trafford.

Sancho now ‘appears to be getting closer to a move to PSG’ after impressing through his stellar performances for Dortmund in the second half of last season and ‘initial talks’ have taken place between the French and English clubs.

Agreeing personal terms is ‘not expected to be a problem’ following interest from Dortmund and Italian giants Juventus.

As touched on earlier, Man Utd are in the market for a new midfielder but will need to sell before they buy, with Scott McTominay attracting interest from Galatasaray and Fulham.

Another player who could leave this summer is right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who West Ham United are pursuing.

Sky Sports adds that the Hammers are ‘pushing to sign’ Wan-Bissaka and like with Sancho, ‘personal terms are not expected to be a problem’.

Man Utd will then be able to sign Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui if the former Crystal Palace youngster is sold.

Mazraoui’s club team-mate Matthijs de Ligt is another Red Devils target but Bayern are ‘holding firm on their €50m valuation’, with Ratcliffe’s valuation of Ten Hag’s former Ajax player not that high.

As well as a new central midfielder, Ten Hag is pursuing a centre-back despite adding Leny Yoro for £52m last month.

