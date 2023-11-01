Exclusive: Ray Parlour reveals the ‘horrible’ way Arsenal star can get back in Arteta’s side

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour reckons Emile Smith Rowe “has got to do something” to show Mikel Arteta he’s an “important player” when he gets a another chance.

Smith Rowe has to contend with increased competition from Kai Havertz this season after the Gunners splashed out £65m on the Germany international from Chelsea in the summer.

And the 23-year-old is currently facing a battle to get back into Arteta’s side on a regular basis after having surgery at the start of last season on a groin injury, which kept him out for a long period of time.

The Arsenal academy graduate has only managed two starts in eight appearances in all competitions with Arteta handing him an opportunity from the start in their 5-0 victory over Sheffield United last weekend.

Smith Rowe didn’t disappoint and grabbed an assist to help Arsenal to a deserved three points and he’ll be hoping for a run of games soon.

But Parlour reckons Smith Rowe will have to wait for a “horrible” situation in which there are a “couple of injuries” to be able to show what he can do.

Parlour, who was talking to Football365 on behalf of stocklytics.com, said: “Absolutely. He is a top little player. He has just fallen out of favour. What I say to any player is that when you get your opportunity you have got to try and take it. Smith Rowe was well in front of Martinelli before the injury and to be fair to Martinelli he has done brilliantly.

“He has taken his opportunity and Smith Rowe now has to wait for his opportunity to get back in. As much as you train well and look good in training, it is not like the match situation. I would like to see him get a run of games – I think the Carabao Cup will be really important for him because that is where he can get a run of games.

“Every time he plays he has got to do something to show the manager you are still an important player. I know it sounds horrible to say but he just needs a couple of injuries to get an opportunity and when he gets it he has got to take it and make sure that he is playing so well that he can’t be left out.”

Speaking about his return to the starting XI in a League Cup match against Brentford in September, Smith Rowe revealed how he was “feeling really fit” and mentally “stronger”.

“I have changed a bit of my mentality… just to go for it,” Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe said.

“I have not really got anything to lose. I have tried to change that inside me. I used to have a lot of doubts. I used to question my confidence, at times. But now I am really strong. I am feeling really fit and I am taking that into now.

“The gaffer has really helped me with that. He was helping me through my injury and often pulled me for chats about how I can be mentally stronger. I tried to support the boys as much as I could… it was really tough but I am stronger now.”