Exclusive: Arsenal icon Winterburn reveals Prem title ‘favourites’ despite Gunners ‘hope’

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn believes Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is building a title-winning team, even if that ultimate triumph does not arrive this season.

Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Manchester City last Sunday handed Liverpool an edge in the title race, as Jurgen Klopp’s side moved two points clear at the top of the table with nine games left to play.

Liverpool are Premier League title favourites – Winterburn

That stalemate at the Etihad Stadium may prove to be a crucial result in the title race if Liverpool go on to win it, yet Winterburn is convinced Premier League title glory is coming for Arsenal after Arteta’s side bounced back from a horrible collapse in form that ended their title hopes last season.

Winterburn has joined the chorus of observers suggesting the title is now Liverpool’s to lose, but he is looking at the bigger picture for his former club as he suggests Arteta is within touching distance of a trophy success at Arsenal,

Speaking to Football365 in association with NewBettingOffers.co.uk, the former defender who won the English league title twice in his Gunners career believes Arteta and his players have already answered some big questions by answering the doubters who questioned them as their title challenge collapsed a year ago.

OPINION: Mikel Arteta has normalised Arsenal as title contenders and that is extraordinary

“I would say Liverpool are favourites to win the title now,” stated Winterburn. “They are top of the table and will be champions if they win their remaining games.

“Some people will say Manchester City deserve to be favourites because they have won five of the last six titles and as Liverpool are the only team that has beaten them in that run, they may be the main two teams in this race.

“That’s probably why people have Arsenal as third favourites, but this is very tight and all three teams are in the mix.

“While I obviously hope Arsenal come out on top, it might be that they have to wait another year to get over the winning line in the title race.

“I get the impression that people don’t believe Arsenal can win it after what happened at the end of last season, when the team fell away in the final few weeks and Ma City came through to win it again.

“Yet from an Arsenal perspective, I’m highly delighted with the way the team have bounced back from the disappointing end to last season.

“I said at the start of this season that if they are back in a position to challenge for the title in April, this team will have learned a lot and I don’t expect us to fall away like we did a year ago.

“Whether it happens this season or not, this looks like the team that will eventually end Arsenal’s long wait to win the Premier League title again.”

