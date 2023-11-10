Luton winger Chiedozie Ogbene believes his side are perfectly placed to pile the misery on Manchester United in Saturday’s Premier League game at Old Trafford.

The Republic of Ireland winger caught the eye with a dynamic performance in last Sunday’s thrilling 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Kenilworth Road.

Luton were minutes away from a famous win against Jurgen Klopp’s side, as a thrilling performance from Obgene so nearly saw them secure a famous win until a last-gasp Luis Diaz goal saved the day for Liverpool.

Now 26-year-old Obgene has told Football365 that manager Rob Edwards and his Hatters squad are ready to add to the woes of United and their beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag by causing a huge upset at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has been installed as the bookies’ favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job and Obgene has warned his Hatters team are ready to test United’s frailties after fuelling their belief after coming so close to a win against Liverpool.

“There is a lot of media talk around United,” he told us. “It feels like there is a lot of things going on in the background for the players and if they are unsettled, it is the best time to play them.

“They are human beings like us and hopefully we can be another problem for them.

“We will be playing on one of the biggest stages in the world. It is a great chance for us to test ourselves and even though United are having a difficult time, they still have some great players.

“We are not going there to admire Old Trafford. We are going there to get a good result.”

Ogbene went on to suggest the mood around the Luton camp has been buoyant in the build-up to their trip to Manchester, as they are finding their feet in the Premier League after a challenging start to the season.

“We have been putting the performances in like we did against Liverpool, but we have come away disappointed in a lot of matches,” he stated.

“We are still trying to learn to manage games, especially at the end.

“The mood in the camp is we are self-critical and we want to be better. It doesn’t matter who we play. If it’s Liverpool, we have to learn how to seal out a game.

“The result against Liverpool has to give us confidence. We put it up to them and showed we can match them in different ways, so I think it was a massive boost for the team.

“Who would have imagined we would be sitting here saying we are disappointed only to get a point out of Liverpool, but that is how we all felt last Sunday. That’s how far we have come. It proves we deserve to be here.”

