Exclusive: Gazza tells Man Utd star to ‘smile a bit’ in X-rated blast; sees himself in England trio

Although there’s only one Paul Gascoigne, the man himself told Football365 that there’s a bit of ‘Gazza’ in three England players.

The Three Lions legend also took the opportunity to lay into a Manchester United star who needs to “smile a bit” given his “life of luxury”.

“There’ll never be another one [Gazza]. It’s like, one Maradona, one Pele, one Cryuff, one Bryan Robson,” Gazza told F365.

“I watched a few games last season and Jack Grealish – even if he’s having a bad game, which he hardly does, he’s always wanting the ball.

“Phil Foden, in some of the games he played for Manchester City at the end of the season, he was outstanding. He’s another really talented player.

“Marcus Rashford, I’m a bit disappointed he didn’t get picked for the Euros because I like Rashford. The thing with Rashford is, he’s just got to smile a bit, f***ing hell!

“Buy him something to make him smile. It just feels like he’s not enjoying it. He’s playing for Manchester United and with the wages he’s on, he’s got a life of luxury there and he’s got to enjoy it.

“I didn’t like it when some players scored and didn’t celebrate because you’ve got to realise – a bloke will take his three sons to the match, say Wembley, it costs them a lot of money to get there, money on food, watching the game and then these players just go off and don’t appreciate it.

“If it wasn’t for the fans coming to watch me play, I wouldn’t have been able to afford the nice holidays I had, or the nice cars and jewellery.

“I’m like the gladiator, entertaining fans and that’s what I like to think I did.

“They’re some class players. We’ve got some great young kids coming through, the Chelsea centre-forward Cole Palmer, what a player and the other one that came on and scored, Ollie Watkins. Got some great talent.”

MORE ON FOOTBALL365

👉 Premier League winners and losers kicks off with Lewis, Saka, Ten Hag, Dyche, Southampton and more

👉 Sterling swapping treble-chasing Man City for Chelsea must rank among worst decisions ever

👉 Erling Haaland ‘brutal’ and ‘raging’ after clashes with three Chelsea players

Gazza was then asked whether he reckons Newcastle can finish in the top four this season, as they did in 2022/2023 with no European football.

“Yeah, definitely,” he replied. “Give him [Eddie Howe] some money to spend because it’s packed week in and week out at Newcastle.

“Spend well on the players, if he’s got a centre-forward (Alexander Isak) who’s scoring goals a lot, he needs a backup just in case he gets injured. God bless him, hopefully he doesn’t.

“They need to just strengthen the squad, if you look at Manchester City, I’m telling you their reserve team could win the league. There’s about £500 million sitting on the bench.

“It’s amazing because you get some quality players who could go to any club but they go to Man City knowing that for half of the season they’re going to be sitting on the bench.”