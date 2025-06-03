Mikael Silvestre has admitted Manchester United will need ‘more than two or three years’ to emerge from their slump, as he gave his verdict on what needs to happen next with manager Ruben Amorim and captain Bruno Fernandes.

The United boss is under huge pressure after failing to make a positive impact since succeeding Erik ten Hag as United boss last November, with defeat against Tottenham in the Europa League final providing a miserable footnote to the club’s worst season in a generation.

United appear to have gone backwards since Amorim’s arrival and the Portuguese tactician has given public hints that he is willing to walk away from the club if the owners have lost faith in his abilities.

Yet Silvestre, who won the Premier League title four times and also the Champions League during his time as a United player, has insisted Amorim should not be the fall guy for United’s demise.

“These questions about Amorim’s future are complete nonsense because he took over in November and this is not his team,” Silvestre told Football365 with Esports Insider.

“He has not had any time to influence his philosophy and how he wants to play and these are not the players he wants.

“They are not his players. The only player they signed in January was Patrick Dorgu and now Amorim has to be given the time and the financial backing to strengthen the squad.

“After that, we can judge what he doing. It will always be the results that decide what happens to a manager, but you cannot decide after half a season when he has not had a transfer window to fix it. We can only stick with him for the future.”

Silvestre went on to express his hope that rumours linking United captain Bruno Fernandes with a move to the Saudi Pro League will evaporate, as the Frenchman insists the club need to hang on to their best player.

Fernandes’ body language on the field has been criticised by former United players like Roy Keane, but Silvestre offers up a different verdict on the impact of the Portuguese playmaker.

“There is no argument about Bruno’s commitment and level,” stated Silvestre. “The amount of football he has played this season shows a level of dedication and he has been their best player, for sure.

“I hope Bruno stays because it is important that the top players are there to maintain the level and allow others to grow.

“You look at someone like Kobi Mainoo and who is he going to look up to? It’s Bruno. He will learn from his movement and his passing. So it is really important that Bruno stays.”

Silvestre went on to suggest United’s dramatic fall from grace has been hard to watch, as he admits last season’s FA Cup final win against Manchester United papered over cracks at the club, as he hinted they will many years to find a solution.

“It’s shocking to see United where they are,” said Silvestre. “You do not expect a club of that stature to finish in this position in the league, but this has been coming. It has been mismanaged for many years and eventually it catches up with you.

“When you ask how long they need to put it right, I’m going to say many years. I’m going to say more than two or three years. United have been standing still for too long and everyone else has been getting stronger.

“Let’s see what Amorim can do. He needs at least three transfer windows in the summer to see if he can build a team, but it is a long time before they start to move up the ladder again.

“The FA Cup final result (beating Manchester City) last season disguised the real position, but I still feel this team had more in the tank to finish a lot higher than they did this season.”