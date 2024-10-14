Exclusive: Gazza claims Tottenham stars are ‘letting Postecoglou down’ over Australian assumption

Paul Gascoigne is unsure if Ange Postecoglou is the man to take Spurs forward.

England and Tottenham legend Paul Gascoigne thinks Spurs are “going to struggle” to reach the top four under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Tottenham have lost three of their last five Premier League matches with Postecoglou’s side taking just ten points from their opening seven matches.

Spurs are having little issue scoring goals with Postecoglou’s side hitting back of the net at a rate of two goals per match in the Premier League.

Their 3-2 loss against Brighton just before the international break, after being 2-0 up, now has some fans and pundits questioning whether Postecoglou is still the best manager to take the club forward.

When asked if he thinks Tottenham can achieve a top-four finish under Postecoglou, Gascoigne told Football365 in association with sportscasting: “I mean, when I played for Tottenham, we used to change in like the nursery kiddies school and now they’ve spent one billion pounds on a training ground and a pitch.

“They’ve got it all on plate for them and I thought, ‘they’re going to struggle,’ you know. Everything’s there for them.

“Some of them park their car up and then they have to walk 50 yards, but they’re sitting in a little buggy to go 50 yards. Getting rid of Harry Kane, that was a shock he went to Bayern Munich and not Real Madrid. They just seem to be dependent on [Heung-min] Son and if he’s not in form, then they seem to be struggling.

“They’ve got so much money, you’ve got to buy players and the manager, he’s foreign, isn’t he? Australian. The managers I played for, I respected them so much that I wanted to play so well for them.

“And I just feel like some of the players are letting him down, thinking, ‘he’s from Australia, he doesn’t really know much about English football,’ and just f***ing going out there to play the game and collect their wages. At Celtic, you’re pretty much guaranteed to win every game. I was more shocked with Steven Gerrard and why he left Glasgow Rangers. He definitely regrets that decision.”

Tottenham have drawn Rangers in the Europa League group stage with the two British teams facing on December 12 at Ibrox Stadium.

On the clash between the Premier League side and Scottish giants, Gascoigne added: “If they’re at home, definitely. It’s difficult, that one. I was so close to Rangers. At Rangers, I’m welcomed in every way and at Tottenham, I asked for a couple of tickets and they said ‘that’ll be 400 pounds each.’

“I was like, wow, with all I did for that club, you know? When I left Tottenham I got them a lot of money when I signed for Lazio and I put in my contract when I went to Lazio that Tottenham had the first option to sign me back and they didn’t so I was a bit upset at that, considering the teams I could’ve went to.

“I made the right choice in going to Rangers, the fans were fantastic, they love me up there. I didn’t like doing venues up there because I speak for an hour and they start singing for 55 minutes.

“The last time I went, ‘can I please talk?’ I said, ‘let me say something.’ They’re singing ‘The Bluebells Are Blue’ and then all the Gazza songs. Let me get my money’s worth at least! When they play Spurs, I think I’ll be a Rangers fan.”

