Exclusive: Robbie Savage delivers Eddie Howe sack verdict as Newcastle pressure mounts

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has backed Newcastle United to stick with Eddie Howe after the club “overachieved massively” by qualifying for the Champions League last season.

Newcastle finished fourth and reached the Carabao Cup final in Howe’s first full campaign in charge last season, but have struggled to hit the same heights this term.

Having finished bottom of their Champions League group last month, the Magpies sit ninth in the table – 11 points away from fourth-placed Arsenal and six behind West Ham, who currently hold the final Europa League spot in sixth place – having lost five of their last six Premier League games.

Speculation is rife that Newcastle may sack Howe in an attempt to salvage their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season, with Roma manager Jose Mourinho among the names linked to the job.

Yet former Wales international Savage, who represented the likes of Leicester City, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers over the course of a distinguished playing career, believes Newcastle should stand by Howe.

And he pointed to Newcastle’s injury crisis, as well as the highly controversial decision to award Paris Saint-Germain a penalty in the closing minutes of the club’s penultimate Champions League group game, as evidence of luck going against Howe’s side this season.

Asked by fellow Planet Sport Bet brand ambassador Emma Jones if Howe is under pressure, Savage exclusively told Football365: “Newcastle United are now one of the richest clubs in the world and they will want success.

“They got to a final last season, qualified for the Champions League. They were unfortunate to go out of Europe – let’s not forget that decision against PSG away from home, that was vital – it was such a difficult group and they nearly got out of it. Such fine margins.

“Eddie Howe overachieved massively last season. Newcastle have no right to qualify for the Champions League, so he did an unbelievable job. This year, the amount of injuries they’ve had has been quite unbelievable.

“I think Eddie Howe needs more time. I like the way he speaks: he never gets too high or too low, he’s always level-headed with his reactions, he never moans about injuries.

“So I think Eddie Howe deserves more time. They’re going through a difficult spell at the minute, but they can concentrate now on trying to pick up a trophy for those amazing Newcastle fans.

“They could go for a bigger name, but I just think the processes and the foundations he’s laid for this football club has been fantastic.

“They shouldn’t have got in Europe, they shouldn’t have got in the Champions League – he did it, so now the expectation is to do that every single season but we know how hard it is.

“So Eddie Howe needs more time and I think he’ll be given that.”

After losing to Liverpool on Monday, Newcastle face a tricky run of fixtures in January with the trip to Sunderland in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday set to be the first meeting between the north east rivals since March 2016.

That is followed by challenging league matches against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and second-placed Aston Villa.