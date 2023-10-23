Exclusive: Robbie Savage praises three Man Utd stars as Ten Hag ‘finds way’ to steady the ship

Scott McTominay Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans have played well in the last couple of matches.

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has praised Manchester United trio Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans for their recent impact on the team.

The Red Devils kicked off their season in disastrous fashion with their worst start to a campaign since 1986 before back-to-back Premier League wins have put them slightly back on track.

Two stoppage-time goals from McTominay gave Erik ten Hag a much-needed win against Brentford with pressure building on him following a number of poor results and performances.

Man Utd followed that up with a narrow 2-1 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday with Maguire, McTominay and Evans playing key roles in their back-to-back wins.

When asked if he thinks Maguire and McTominay have steadied the ship at Man Utd, Savage told Football365 exclusively on behalf of Planet Sport Bet: “Well what a manager has to do when things aren’t going the way he wants, you’ve got to, at times, go back to basics.

“You’ve got to look at how you get a formation and how you get a process to win a game of football and what he’s done is he’s gone back to, first and foremost Scott McTominay, a player who’s come through the academy.

“Obviously we know how much it means to academy players at Manchester United to wear that shirt. Scott McTominay’s performance when he came on against Brentford was fantastic, got the two goals.

“His performances for Scotland have been very, very good, scoring goals for them and then he scores at the weekend, so I think Scott McTominay, I’ve said it numerous times – and I’ve got criticised for it – when a team is struggling, Casemiro’s been questioned at times, but what Scott McTominay has added to that Manchester United midfield is a bit of dynamism and aggression.

“And I think Manchester United have missed that. I think he showed how influential he can be and he cares. When you go in a bad run, what a manager will do is he’ll look around the training ground and I’m led to believe Scott McTominay is a huge influence in training. He’s got passion, he cares and I’m delighted for him and Harry Maguire.

“In the last two games who’d have thought that Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire would be the centre-half pairing that wins two games in a row for Manchester United. It’s quite remarkable, Jonny Evans has had a huge influence.

“Harry Maguire has got a point to prove and it’s hard to believe that Harry Maguire, with all his England caps, captain of Manchester United previously, has still got a point to prove to some.

“They’ve both been very, very good the last two games and they are going to have to continue to do that if Manchester United are to climb the table. I don’t think Man Utd currently will get in the top four. They’ve got to look to continue to get better, they’ve got to look to find a way. And what he’s done Ten Hag you’ve got to say in the last two games is he’s found a way because there was huge pressure on him.

“That Brentford result was massive and Scott McTominay has really come to the fore and I’m delighted for him.”