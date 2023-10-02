Exclusive: Savage names three things Man Utd boss Ten Hag can do to turn around terrible start

Robbie Savage thinks Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag can turn around their fortunes if he’s afforded “time” by the Red Devils hierarchy.

Man Utd have not lost four of their opening seven league matches since the 1989/90 campaign, in which legendary Red Devils boss Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly one game away from the sack.

Ten Hag was backed in the summer transfer market with Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund among their new signings but there has been some criticism that they failed to improve their starting XI sufficiently.

The Man Utd boss impressed in his first season at Old Trafford with Ten Hag delivering a top-four finish and a League Cup trophy, while he guided the Red Devils to an FA Cup final.

Questioned on whether he thinks Ten Hag can turn around their poor form, Savage told Football365 on behalf of Planet Sport Bet: “We’ve been asked this question before. I think he needs time.

“They’ve not had a great start, the worst start to a season in 34 years. He needs to get players back fit, he needs to get players back playing with confidence and that comes through work on the training ground.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers features Havertz, Luton, De Zerbi; Liverpool in both camps

“He needs players to start playing in their right position. Listen, needs must at the minute for Manchester United. They are low on confidence. But, again, I’ve said it and I will repeat it: Erik ten Hag was one of the best coaches.

“You can’t go from creating a group which was under-achieving, to finishing in the Champions League place, get to two domestic finals, winning one and all of a sudden in space of eight or nine games people saying that you are no longer suited to being the Manchester United manager.

“I think he needs time, I think they need to work exceptionally hard on the training pitch, they need to get players back playing with confidence. It’s ok saying that but Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, with the experience of Steve McClaren, will be looking at every fine detail to get Manchester United back to playing as best they can.”

Man Utd midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was another of Ten Hag’s summer signings but the Morocco international has been played out of position at left-back so far this campaign, due to injuries.

When asked what he makes of Amrabat playing in an unorthodox position, Savage added: “Well needs must at the minute, Amrabat will do a job for the side whether it’s his best position or not.

“We know he’s a midfield player, either a six or an eight. Doing a job for the team is admirable but they need to get him into that midfield area as quickly as they can.

“They need people in there with dynamism, who can pass, who can pass through lines, Amrabat has certainly got that. Playing at left-back he can do a job but they need to get him into that midfield area as quickly as they can.”