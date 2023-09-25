Exclusive: ‘Impressed’ Savage claims Tottenham are ‘rapidly becoming a lot of people’s second favourite team’

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has been “impressed” by Ange Postecoglou’s start at Tottenham with his brand of football attracting new supporters.

Postecoglou has pleased Spurs fans so far this season with exciting and attacking brand of football which is also seeing them achieve good results.

It’s only early in the season but there is already a noticeable change in the atmosphere around the club with James Maddison even claiming that they are gradually shaking off their ‘Spursy’ label.

Son Heung-min scored a brace on Sunday as the north London derby ended 2-2 against Arsenal with Postecoglou’s side showing great character to come from behind twice.

Tottenham are yet to lose a match in the Premier League this season and are currently four points off leaders Manchester City ahead of their next match against Liverpool next Saturday.

And former Leicester City and Derby County midielder Savage thinks Postecoglou is “doing an unbelievable job” with Spurs fans now proud of how their team play.

READ MORE: Premier League winners and losers: Newcastle, Gomez and Gilmour great; Chelsea, Arteta mess up

When asked how impressed he’s been with Postecoglou’s start at Tottenham, Savage said exclusively to Football365 on behalf of Planet Sport Bet: “So impressed.

“When you lose that many goals and your talisman from the team in Harry Kane, the England captain, to do what’s done playing that expansive, dynamic, fantastic football [is impressive].

“To be fourth in the Premier League, getting huge plaudits from people saying ‘Ange ball’, getting songs sung about you from Robbie Williams.

“Do you remember when Sheffield United were everyone’s second favourite team under Chris Wilder? When Leeds United were everyone’s second favourite team under Marcelo Bielsa? There’s a point now because of the manager, Spurs are rapidly becoming a lot of people’s second favourite team.

“Listen, I might get hammered for that but you can see it because Big Ange looks charismatic, you want to like him and you want to like the way Spurs try and play their football.

“So, again, I think he’s doing an unbelievable job, Spurs can get in that top four, which I didn’t think before the start of the season. But the way they are playing their football with the excitement.

“And Spurs fans want to see it. They’ve always said it that in the past when they’ve had managers who are winners, no doubt about that in Conte and Mourinho, but not playing the brand of football Spurs fans want.

“Now they have a manager who’s playing that way and if they can cement a fourth-placed position or a top-four position with that brand of football, I think Spurs fans will be ecstatic.”