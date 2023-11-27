Exclusive: Savage claims Arsenal can ‘win’ PL title on one condition; pundit makes top-three prediction

Robbie Savage thinks Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are the only teams capable of winning the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal’s 1-0 win away at Brentford on Saturday evening moved them back to the top of the Premier League. This followed Manchester City’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool earlier in the day.

Fourth-placed Aston Villa battled back from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon to remain in touch with their rivals ahead of them.

These results leave Villa just two points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal so this season’s title race is shaping up to be a thriller.

Man City vs Liverpool this weekend was not the most entertaining game, but the Premier League rivals were evenly matched as they could not be separated at the Etihad.

Savage has recently suggested that Liverpool are the side most likely to challenge Man City for the title, but he thinks “Arsenal can win it if they invest in a centre-forward”.

He told Football365 on behalf of Planet Sport Bet: “I thought it wasn’t the greatest Liverpool-Man City game. We said about Doku vs Alexander-Arnold being a huge battle but if someone in that game was going to score, I thought it was going to be Doku, not Alexander-Arnold with a fantastic finish.”

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Chelsea firm on Osimhen swoop, post-Man Utd moves for De Gea and Sancho

“Nothing really changed my mind [that Liverpool will be City’s closest challengers]. I thought the strength in depth from both teams was really good.

“Arsenal come into the reckoning. To go to Brentford and win is a fantastic win. I know it was a late goal from Havertz, who started for Germany at left-back and now has come on as a substitute and scored.

“I think if Arsenal can win it – which I don’t think they will – they will have to invest in a centre-forward. They do create lots of chances. They have Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus but I just think they have to go and get a centre-forward. Is Havertz that person? I’m not so sure he’ll score enough goals.

“For me they are the only three teams that can win the Premier League: Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal. People are asking can Aston Villa win it as Leicester City did, I don’t think they can. Newcastle no, Man Utd no and Chelsea are too far away.

“So the only teams that can win it are Arsenal – if they get a centre-forward – Liverpool, but still the team to beat are Man City.”