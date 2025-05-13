Arne Slot has not yet decided on his next full-back signing

The expected signing of Milos Kerkez at Liverpool is not definite, as Reds writer David Lynch has revealed that another left-back option from within the Premier League is “still in the mix”.

Liverpool could have two completely new players featuring on either side of the defence next season. Trent Alexander-Arnold is moving on, and it’s felt Andy Robertson is not the same player he once was.

On the right, though Conor Bradley is in the squad, Liverpool are said to be nearing the signing of Jeremie Frimpong. On the left, Bournemouth’s Kerkez has long been thought of as the main target.

Ian Wright recently suggested he felt the deal would be over the line, stating: “I think Kerkez [to Liverpool], that’s probably done, for me.

“The amount of talk we’ve been doing for so long, that’s probably done, which is a shame [for Bournemouth]. He’s a fantastic player.”

But Reds writer Lynch has suggested the deal is no advanced as reports have made it seem.

“I still feel like left-back’s up for debate. I don’t think you can hang your hat on anyone. I’ve always felt [Rayan] Ait-Nouri is still in the mix, I don’t think it’s been ruled out just yet,” he told Anfield Index.

“The fact he’s changing agency amid talks that Wolves want to tie him down to a new contract sort of rings alarm bells for me in terms of there’s a real possibility that they accept they’ll have to do a deal for him if he doesn’t sign.

“They’ve also put out what the fee would be to get him, so he remains a really interesting option.

“Kerkez is definitely on the list and he’s up there, but he’s not absolutely nailed on in the way that’s been suggested.”

Ait-Nouri has certainly been a target for Liverpool in the past, but of late, the majority of reports have suggested that Kerkez is towards the top of their list.

In terms of attacking output, Ait-Nouri is slightly more advanced, scoring five goals in all competitions and providing seven assists – each of those assists have come in the Premier League.

Kerkez has two goals and six assists this season, all coming in the league. The left-backs are certainly in a similar mould, and Liverpool’s choice will be an interesting one.

