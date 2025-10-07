An expensive Chelsea star has reportedly taken a ‘big step’ towards signing for Real Madrid after he ‘amazed’ their scouts in a ‘fantastic game’ that he really wasn’t fantastic in.

Fernandez has begun to live up to his £107million price tag in recent times. In all competitions last season, the midfielder scored eight goals and provided 13 assists, before he was directly involved in four goals in Chelsea‘s Club World Cup triumph.

In the Premier League so far this season, Fernandez has three goals and an assist to his name in seven games.

He has long been linked with Real Madrid, with Spanish outlet Defensa Central calling it the midfielder’s ‘dream’ to play for them.

And he has put them on notice, per the report, as the site states scouts were in attendance for Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool at the weekend, and were ‘amazed’ by the ‘fantastic game’ Fernandez had.

The validity of this report, or the eyesight of Real’s scouts, should immediately be questioned, given according to SofaScore, Fernandez put together a performance worthy of just a 6.0 match rating.

It was Fernandez’s worst rated performance of the season, and he didn’t do an awful lot to aid his side in search of victory.

In 90 minutes, he made just one key pass, no accurate crosses, less than half of his long balls found their target, neither of his dribble attempts were successful, and he had just two shots, missing a big chance in the process.

If Real are looking for a performance which proves Fernandez is worthy of a €130million (£112.9m) price tag – mentioned in the report – this was not it.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

👉 Man Utd legend Scholes queries Chelsea over £70m summer transfer: ‘He gets you up the pitch’

👉 Liverpool ‘mess’ worse than feared as Chelsea loss the most worrying yet as bold Slot decisions fail

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed with Chelsea taking top spot after November picks

But if previous reports are to be believed, Real won’t have to part with that much money.

Amid Chelsea’s interest in signing Real midfielder Federico Valverde, it was recently stated that the Blues had ‘agreed to a swap deal’ involving Fernandez.

But that was from the same source as the latest report, with no mention of the previous information, which suggests they themselves don’t even know what’s happening.

Further to that, they suggested that nobody at Real is considering letting Valverde go, so how Chelsea have agreed to a swap deal for him makes very little sense.

Indeed, the likelihood of Fernandez making a move to Real soon seems slim.

READ MORE: Maresca sack? Current Premier League bosses dominate next Chelsea manager contenders